In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…
Cairns & Far North Queensland
Far North Queensland is a remote tropical adventure where the Great Barrier Reef is tantalisingly close. It's a cliché, but the rainforest really does meet the reef up here. Steamy Cairns is the main traveller base and an obligatory stop on any east-coast itinerary. Divers and snorkellers swarm here – and to more upmarket Port Douglas – for easy access to the Great Barrier Reef. The cooler Atherton Tablelands – with volcanic craters, jungly waterfalls and gourmet food producers – is a short, scenic drive inland.
Beyond Port Douglas is the mighty Daintree River, crossed by the charming cable ferry to Cape Tribulation – one of the world's last great wilderness areas. The road beyond heads to Cooktown and Cape York, a remote land where authentic Aboriginal culture can readily be experienced.
This region is the traditional home of numerous Aboriginal groups, including the Yirrganydji, Yidinji, Djabugay, Kuku Yalanji, Guugu Yimithirr and Djirrbal.
In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…
About 12km south of Laura look out for the badly signposted turn-off to the Split Rock Gallery, the only rock-art site open to the public without a guide…
These gorgeous gardens are an explosion of greenery and rainforest plants. Highlights include a section devoted to Aboriginal plant use, the Gondwana…
Sunseekers and fun-lovers flock to Cairns Esplanade's spectacular swimming lagoon on the city’s reclaimed foreshore. The artificial, sandy-edged, 4800-sq…
Cairns' multi-million-dollar aquarium is well worth a visit for its vast and gorgeously presented range of marine life, the Great Barrier Reef in…
Take your knowledge to new depths at this fun, informative centre, where marine experts explain how to identify specific species of fish and coral, and…
This sanctuary endeavours to keep and showcase native animals in enclosures that mimic their natural environment, while allowing you to get up close to…
This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre…
Managed by the area’s original custodians, this award-winning cultural extravaganza tells the story of creation using giant holograms and actors. There's…
