The Daintree represents many things: Unesco World Heritage–listed rainforest, a river, a reef, laid-back villages and the home of its traditional custodians, the Kuku Yalanji people. It encompasses the coastal lowland area between the Daintree and Bloomfield Rivers, where the rainforest tumbles right down to the coast. It’s a fragile, ancient ecosystem, once threatened by logging but now protected as a national park.

  Mossman Gorge

    Mossman Gorge

    The Daintree

    In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…

  Daintree Discovery Centre

    Daintree Discovery Centre

    The Daintree

    This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre…

  Janbal Gallery

    Janbal Gallery

    The Daintree

    Browse and buy the art at this Aboriginal-run gallery, or create your own masterpiece (canvas or boomerang) under the guidance of artist-in-residence,…

  Mossman Gorge, Daintree National Park, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Queensland, Australia

    Daintree Rainforest

    The Daintree

    The Daintree is the accessible section of breathtakingly beautiful coastal lowland rainforest in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. This dense, lush…

  Sweet Farm Tours

    Sweet Farm Tours

    The Daintree

    Find out all about sugar-cane and cacao production at this working farm about 10km north of Mossman. The farm's visitor centre has information and…

  Snapper Island National Park

    Snapper Island National Park

    The Daintree

    Just offshore from Cape Kimberley, Snapper Island is a national park accessible by boat or kayak (enquire at Crocodylus Village). There's a camping ground…

  Cow Bay Beach

    Cow Bay Beach

    The Daintree

    At the end of Buchanan Creek Rd, 5km east of the main road, Cow Bay Beach is a lovely stretch of white sand backed by rainforest and is usually deserted…

  Walu Wugirriga Lookout

    Walu Wugirriga Lookout

    The Daintree

    Coming to or from the ferry, stop in at this lookout high in the Alexandra Range for rainforest and coastal views, including where the Daintree empties…

