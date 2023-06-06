Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr Open
The Daintree represents many things: Unesco World Heritage–listed rainforest, a river, a reef, laid-back villages and the home of its traditional custodians, the Kuku Yalanji people. It encompasses the coastal lowland area between the Daintree and Bloomfield Rivers, where the rainforest tumbles right down to the coast. It’s a fragile, ancient ecosystem, once threatened by logging but now protected as a national park.
The Daintree
In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…
The Daintree
This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre…
The Daintree
Browse and buy the art at this Aboriginal-run gallery, or create your own masterpiece (canvas or boomerang) under the guidance of artist-in-residence,…
The Daintree
The Daintree is the accessible section of breathtakingly beautiful coastal lowland rainforest in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. This dense, lush…
The Daintree
Find out all about sugar-cane and cacao production at this working farm about 10km north of Mossman. The farm's visitor centre has information and…
The Daintree
Just offshore from Cape Kimberley, Snapper Island is a national park accessible by boat or kayak (enquire at Crocodylus Village). There's a camping ground…
The Daintree
At the end of Buchanan Creek Rd, 5km east of the main road, Cow Bay Beach is a lovely stretch of white sand backed by rainforest and is usually deserted…
The Daintree
Coming to or from the ferry, stop in at this lookout high in the Alexandra Range for rainforest and coastal views, including where the Daintree empties…
Get to the heart of The Daintree with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
New Zealand $28.99
Australia $29.99
East Coast Australia $25.99