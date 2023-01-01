Historic Village Herberton

A must-see on any comprehensive Tablelands trip, this fascinating village houses over 60 heritage buildings, fully restored and relocated here from across the region. Exhibits range from a school to a sawmill, a bank to the bishop's house, a coach house to a camera store and an amazing collection of vintage cars, all arranged in orderly streets. Memorabilia includes working farm equipment, printing presses and newspapers from throughout the 20th century. It's worth spending a couple of hours here.

The tearoom (9am to 4pm) serves coffee, cake and full meals.