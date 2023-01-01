This privately owned nature park (12km from Mareeba) occupies an alien landscape of humungous granite boulders, caves and turtle-inhabited swimming holes. There's wildlife galore, including possums, dingoes and quolls, but the park is especially famous for the uninhibited rock wallabies that hop along the boulders close to the park office. Unpowered camping sites available.

It's a great day trip from Mareeba or Cairns, but spending at least one night here offers the best experience. The excellent riverside camping ground has tent and caravan sites, cabins and safari tents.