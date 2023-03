Kids absolutely adore this working farm, with 500 milking cows, tons of other friendly critters and a cheese factory (not to mention the handmade chocolates). The attached cafe makes great lunches and afternoon teas; if your taste buds have been tickled, grab your own stash of local tea, coffee, honey, jam and, of course, cheese and chocolate from the shop.

Gallo Dairyland is about halfway between Atherton and Malanda.