This park's eponymous main attraction – the eerie Mt Hypipamee Crater – is an unplumbed volcanic pipe more than 80m deep; the granite walls that plunge to its mossy waters fall a sheer 138m. From the parking and picnic area, the crater is a scenic 800m return walk; another 1.2km slippery circuit goes past the cool and swimmable Dinner Falls.

Wildlife abounds here; come after dusk with a torch to look for long-nosed bandicoots, ringtail possums and rare Lumholtz’s tree-kangaroos. The park is roughly halfway between Herberton and Malanda. Some Tablelands tours stop here, otherwise you'll need your own transport.