If you don't have the time to spend hours sitting quietly beside a stream, this family-friendly place offers your best chance to spot a platypus in the wild via a guided tour; the waters and connecting creek are home to around 10 to 15 of the shy creatures, and you only pay if you spot one.

The attached Smokehouse Cafe does awesome smoked barra, crocodile-and-pork-belly pie, plus burgers and the like. The park is 12km south of Malanda.