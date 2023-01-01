Josephine Falls is a series of cascades over eroded granite boulders as the creek trickles – often sometimes flows – down from the misty Bellenden Kerr Range. It's a well-signposted 8km west of the Bruce Hwy to the car park, from where a paved 700m walk heads uphill through the rainforest to three viewing platforms. The bottom (first) pool is suitable for swimming and lounging, the middle pool is for viewing only and the upper falls is now officially off limits to walkers.

A further 2km drive on from the Josephine Falls turnoff brings you to the Golden Pool recreation area, a picnic spot on the Russell River – don't swim here as crocs inhabit the waters.