Argentina is a country of vast distances that reveals its most authentic side when you cross it by train. From the fertile lands of the Pampas to the arid Patagonian desert, passengers on Argentine trains have the chance to discover these landscapes “from within”.

So pack your bags, pick a good book for the journey, and get ready to see a different side of this South American gem.

The basics of train travel in Argentina

Passenger rail in Argentina can be divided into three categories: metropolitan trains that transport people within cities, long-distance trains that connect distant urban centers, and tourist trains that cover short, scenic routes.

A common factor among all of them is that departure delays are not unusual, and overall, trains are a slow means of transportation.

Advertisement

Buenos Aires is the capital and the country’s most populous city, and therefore the majority of commuter services are based here. The best ride here is the Mitre Line toward Tigre, a lush delta where you can go boating and enjoy the outdoors.

Commuter trains at Retiro station, Buenos Aires. Jan van Dasler/Shutterstock

When it comes to long-distance trains, it’s essential to understand that while the carriages are relatively new and in good condition, the railway network is not very extensive and suffers from deterioration, which often impacts the speed at which trains can connect cities.

Despite that, several long-distance passenger routes remain in service. Most link Buenos Aires with other major cities such as Mar del Plata, Rosario, Córdoba, and Tucumán. These routes are operated by Trenes Argentinos, the federal state-owned company that runs most of the country’s rail system.

There are also some railways operated by provinces, such as the famous Tren Patagónico, which crosses the country from east to west, offering travelers the chance to watch the landscape change from desert-like plains near the sea to the lush mountain forests of the Andes.

As for tourist trains, there are a few with fascinating histories scattered across the country. These experiences are usually more expensive, but they’re also richer, since they run through unique natural areas and do so in old-fashioned, picturesque convoys.

La Trochita traveling through Patagonia. diego eidelman/Getty Images

Prices and booking

Prices in Argentina are always adjusting to inflation. It’s one of the country’s persistent issues, so giving fixed costs for tickets is impossible. The values mentioned here should be taken only as a reference.

Metropolitan trains used to operate with a special transport card called SUBE, which also worked for the subway and bus system. Recently, turnstiles that accept credit cards have been introduced. The fare depends on the distance you travel and ranges from US$0.20 to $0.65.

Fares for long-distance services vary according to the length of the journey, and those distances can differ widely.

For example, a ticket from Buenos Aires to Mar del Plata – one of the most popular and recommended routes, lasting 6 hours – costs about US$22 in Pullman class (the best available for this route).

On the other hand, the longest ride in the country, from Buenos Aires to Tucumán (32 hours), costs US$33 in the same class.

Opting for the best available classes is always a good idea, as the price difference isn’t as significant as the comfort upgrade they provide. If possible, book a sleeper cabin, as it offers privacy and the chance to sleep in a proper bed with sheets included (cabins have two bunk beds, so buying a single ticket may mean sharing with another traveler).

Advertisement

Travelers can purchase tickets for services connecting Buenos Aires with other cities online through the Trenes Argentinos website or at station ticket offices. Sales usually open about two months in advance, and it’s common for them to sell out.

The Tren Patagónico has its own website for ticket purchases. Travelers can choose among different classes, with cabins at around US$80 usually being the best option.

There’s also a car transport carriage costing about US$110 per vehicle. If you need this service, buy your ticket as far in advance as possible since space is limited.

Finally, when it comes to tourist trains, there’s no centralized ticketing system, as most are privately operated.

The Tren Patagónico also offers some tourist routes in Río Negro Province, such as the famous Trochita – a narrow-gage train powered by an old steam locomotive – or the Bariloche to Perito Moreno route, which provides some of Patagonia’s most stunning views.

A train at a rural station near Buenos Aires. Edi Libedinsky/Shutterstock

Discounts and offers

Metropolitan services that still use the SUBE card (valid for buses and subway as well) offer a 50% discount for passengers making transfers. The discount is immediate and works across all three transport systems. However, given how low fares already are, this won’t make a big dent in your budget.

For long-distance services, Trenes Argentinos offers a 10% discount for online purchases on its website.

The best rides are usually tourist-focused, so costs tend to be higher, and discounts are generally reserved for residents of the regions where they operate.

Train occupancy and route types

Metropolitan trains are a major means of transporting large numbers of workers from the suburbs into cities, so during morning and evening rush hours, they often operate at full capacity. Avoid the 7–10am and 5–8pm slots for a more comfortable ride.

Long-distance trains often start their journeys sold out. That’s why it’s better to book tickets early and always choose the most comfortable categories: the higher the class, the fewer seats per carriage, and therefore the quieter the trip. On holidays and some weekends, extra services are often added to meet higher demand.

Connectivity and comparisons

Traveling long distances by train in Argentina should be considered more of a pleasure than a convenient option.

Ticket prices are usually lower, but trains are the slowest mode of transport. What they do provide is a different kind of comfort, especially in a sleeper, where you can rest and enjoy some privacy.

Tourist trains are often far from Buenos Aires (the city where most international visitors arrive), but there are always transport links to their stations. When you buy tickets, they often include a bus shuttle that takes you from the nearest city to the departure point.

For travelers wanting to go beyond Buenos Aires, flying is often the best choice and, once there, taking a tourist train in your chosen destination is a great complement.

La Trochita arriving at Esquel station, Patagonia. Ksenia Ragozina/Shutterstock

Dining and other amenities

Long-distance trains usually have a dining car, though many of them only offer a limited selection of sandwiches. On services with a proper kitchen, such as the Tren Patagónico, it usually takes about an hour between ordering and getting your meal at the table.

The best advice is to order first, leave, and then return when your meal is ready. Keep in mind that in Argentina, people generally dine later than in many other parts of the world (between 8 to 11 pm), so it’s smart to order early to avoid delays.

Long-distance trains typically stop for 10 to 15 minutes at stations, giving travelers the chance to stretch their legs or buy food from street vendors waiting on the platform.

The Tren Patagónico also features a cinema car showing Argentine films. It’s a great option if your Spanish is good enough to enjoy a movie without subtitles.

Best routes and travel tips

Here are some of the most iconic train journeys you can take in Argentina – rides that are deeply connected to the landscapes they cross and carry a fascinating history.

Viedma to San Carlos de Bariloche

Known as the Tren Patagónico, this is possibly the best long-distance service in the country. You’ll need to travel from Buenos Aires to Viedma by plane or bus to catch it. The journey lasts 19 hours, crossing the Patagonian steppe and ending in the lush forests of the Andes.

La Trochita

A steam locomotive powers this historic tourist train and runs a short distance through the Patagonian steppe. It’s a wonderful way to experience this landscape from a different angle, and the ride ends with a meal of typical regional dishes.

The Tren del Fin del Mundo tourist train in Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego. Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

Tren del Fin del Mundo

Take a ride on the world’s southernmost train. Located in Tierra del Fuego Province, the route runs through beautiful forests and streams in a narrow-gage carriage that once transported prisoners. Today, it offers scenic trips into Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego.

Tren Solar

Discover the striking colors of the far north of the Andes with this tourist ride through the Quebrada de Humahuaca. This train has some of the newest carriages in the country, featuring panoramic windows that maximize the scenery. The trip also includes culinary stops to sample local specialties.

Tren a las Nubes

Located in Salta Province, it once served as a passenger line, but today only a section is used for tourism. It’s the highest train in the country, reaching an elevation of approximately 4200m above sea level. This trip is an unmissable experience for anyone wanting to explore the Argentine Puna region, offering breathtaking mountain views.

Accessibility of trains in Argentina

Both metropolitan and long-distance trains can accommodate travelers with reduced mobility – the latter in Pullman class. It’s best to notify the company to ensure proper arrangements are available.

Some older tourist trains may have accessibility issues. Check with service providers in advance to confirm they are prepared to welcome you.