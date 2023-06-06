Shop
It’s an old guidebook cliché, but Córdoba really is an intriguing mix of old and new. Where else will you find DJs spinning electro-tango in crowded student bars next to 17th-century colonial Jesuit ruins?
Córdoba
Córdoba’s beautiful Manzana Jesuítica (Jesuit Block), like its counterpart in Buenos Aires, is also known as the Manzana de las Luces (Block of…
Córdoba
This cultural center and performance space was built in 1901 as a combined chapel, monastery and women’s prison. In mid-2007 it was re-inaugurated to…
Museo Superior de Bellas Artes Evita
Córdoba
The Palacio Ferrerya – Nueva Córdoba’s landmark building – was built in 1914 and designed by Ernest Sanson in the Louis XVI style. The building itself is…
Córdoba
Built at the beginning of the 18th century by the Jesuits, the Cripta Jesuítica was originally designed as a novitiate and later converted to a crypt and…
Córdoba
A chilling testament to the excesses of Argentina’s military dictatorship, this museum occupies a space formerly used as a clandestine center for…
Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús
Córdoba
Designed by the Flemish Padre Philippe Lemaire, this church dates from 1645 but was not completed until 1671, with the successful execution of Lemaire’s…
Museo Histórico de la Universidad Nacional de Córdoba
Córdoba
In 1613 Fray Fernando de Trejo y Sanabria founded the Seminario Convictorio de San Javier, which, after being elevated to university status in 1622,…
Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes Dr Genaro Pérez
Córdoba
This art gallery is prized for its collection of paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries. Works, including those by Emilio Caraffa, Lucio Fontana, Lino…
