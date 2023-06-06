Córdoba

It’s an old guidebook cliché, but Córdoba really is an intriguing mix of old and new. Where else will you find DJs spinning electro-tango in crowded student bars next to 17th-century colonial Jesuit ruins?

  • Facade of the Jesuit church Companhia de Jesus, Manzana Jesuitica complex on Cordoba, Argentina.

    Manzana Jesuítica

    Córdoba

    Córdoba’s beautiful Manzana Jesuítica (Jesuit Block), like its counterpart in Buenos Aires, is also known as the Manzana de las Luces (Block of…

  • Paseo del Buen Pastor

    Paseo del Buen Pastor

    Córdoba

    This cultural center and performance space was built in 1901 as a combined chapel, monastery and women’s prison. In mid-2007 it was re-inaugurated to…

  • Museo Superior de Bellas Artes Evita

    Museo Superior de Bellas Artes Evita

    Córdoba

    The Palacio Ferrerya – Nueva Córdoba’s landmark building – was built in 1914 and designed by Ernest Sanson in the Louis XVI style. The building itself is…

  • Cripta Jesuítica

    Cripta Jesuítica

    Córdoba

    Built at the beginning of the 18th century by the Jesuits, the Cripta Jesuítica was originally designed as a novitiate and later converted to a crypt and…

  • Museo de la Memoria

    Museo de la Memoria

    Córdoba

    A chilling testament to the excesses of Argentina’s military dictatorship, this museum occupies a space formerly used as a clandestine center for…

  • Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús

    Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús

    Córdoba

    Designed by the Flemish Padre Philippe Lemaire, this church dates from 1645 but was not completed until 1671, with the successful execution of Lemaire’s…

Latest stories from Córdoba

