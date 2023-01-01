Paseo del Buen Pastor

This cultural center and performance space was built in 1901 as a combined chapel, monastery and women’s prison. In mid-2007 it was re-inaugurated to showcase work by Córdoba’s young and emerging artists. The central patio area houses a couple of hip cafe-bars where you can kick back with an Appletini or two. The attached chapel (now desanctified) hosts regular live-music performances; stop by for a program, or check Thursday’s edition of the local newspaper La Voz del Interior for details.