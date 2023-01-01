The Colegio Nacional de Monserrat dates from 1782, though the college itself was founded in 1687 and transferred first to the Franciscan order and then to secular clergy after the Jesuit expulsion. Though the interior cloisters are original, the exterior was considerably modified in 1927 by architect Jaime Roca, whose restoration gave the building its present baroque flair. There are guided visits (AR$20) on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1pm and 3pm, and at 11am and noon on Saturdays.