Córdoba’s beautiful Manzana Jesuítica (Jesuit Block), like its counterpart in Buenos Aires, is also known as the Manzana de las Luces (Block of Enlightenment), and was initially associated with the influential Jesuit order. The Colegio Nacional de Monserrat, which dates from 1782, is next door. In 2000 Unesco declared the Manzana Jesuítica a World Heritage site, along with five Jesuit estancias (ranches) throughout the province.