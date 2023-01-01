Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes Dr Genaro Pérez

This art gallery is prized for its collection of paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries. Works, including those by Emilio Caraffa, Lucio Fontana, Lino Spilimbergo, Antonio Berni and Antonio Seguí, chronologically display the history of the cordobés (Córdoban) school of painting, at the front of which stands Genaro Pérez himself. The museum is housed in Palacio Garzón, an unusual late 19th-century building named for its original owner. It also features outstanding contemporary-art exhibits that change on a regular basis.