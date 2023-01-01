Museo Casa de Ernesto Che Guevara

In the 1930s, the family of young Ernesto (Che) Guevara moved here because a doctor recommended the dry climate for his asthma. Though Che lived in several houses – including one in Rosario, where he was born – the family’s primary residence was Villa Beatriz, which was purchased by the city and restored as this museum. Its cozy interior is now adorned with a photographic display of Che’s life. Two huge photographs commemorate a visit from Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez.

If you think you’ve been on the road for a while, check out the map detailing Che’s travels through Latin America – whatever you think of the man’s politics, you have to admit he was well traveled. A small selection of Che paraphernalia (including cigars, of course) is on sale.