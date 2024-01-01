Beside the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced is this museum, named after the building's former resident Virrey Liniers, one of the last officials to occupy the post of Viceroy of the River Plate. On display are vestiges of the colonial era, from beds to musical instruments.
Museo Histórico Nacional del Virrey Liniers
Córdoba & the Central Sierras
