One of the city’s best contemporary-art museums stands ostentatiously on the eastern side of Plaza España. Architect Juan Kronfuss designed the neoclassical building as a museum and it was inaugurated in 1916. Exhibits change monthly. South of the museum, the city unfolds into its largest open-space area, the Parque Sarmiento, designed by Charles Thays, the architect who designed Mendoza’s Parque General San Martín.