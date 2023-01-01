In 1613 Fray Fernando de Trejo y Sanabria founded the Seminario Convictorio de San Javier, which, after being elevated to university status in 1622, became the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, the country’s oldest. Today the building contains, among other national treasures, part of the Jesuits’ Grand Library and the Museo Histórico de la Universidad Nacional de Córdoba.

Guided visits are the only way to see the interior of the building and are well worth taking. The guides let you wander through the colegio and peek into the classrooms while students run around.