Rosario, Argentina - May 18, 2018: Orono Boulevard - Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina; Shutterstock ID 1154249362; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: hub 1154249362 architecture, argentina, attraction, blue, boulevard, building, central, central reservation, city, cityscape, clear, culture, cycleway, day, destination, downtown, famous, fe, flag, historical, landmark, latin america, nicasio orono, orono, palm, palm tree, parana river, paseo peatonal, pedestrian, province, reservation, rosario, santa, santa fe, sculpture, sky, south america, statue, street, sunny, tiled, tourism, town, travel, tree, urban, view

Birthplace of the Argentine flag as well as two of the nation's most famous exports, Che Guevara and Lionel Messi, Rosario is still an important river port but has done a great job of regenerating its center. The derelict buildings of the long costanera have been converted into galleries, restaurants and skate parks, and river beaches and islands buzz with life in summer. The center – a curious mishmash of stunning early-20th-century buildings overshadowed by ugly apartments – has a comfortable, lived-in feel, and the down-to-earth rosarinos (people from Rosario) are a delight.

  • Promenade in Spain Park next to the Parana River in Rosario, Argentina.

    Costanera

    Rosario

    Rosario’s most attractive feature is its waterfront, where the area that was once derelict warehouses and train tracks has been reclaimed for the fun of…

  • Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes

    Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes

    Rosario

    This gallery is worth a visit for its inventive displays of contemporary and 20th-century artworks from the MACRO collection, and its small collection of…

  • Paraná Delta

    Paraná Delta

    Rosario

    Rosario sits on the banks of the Río Paraná upper delta, a 60km-wide area of mostly uninhabited, subtropical islands and winding riachos (streams). It’s…

  • Costanera Norte

    Costanera Norte

    Rosario

    In summer this strip beginning 5km north of downtown attracts crowds for its beaches. The mediocre public beach of Rambla Catalunya is backed by a…

  • Costanera Sur

    Costanera Sur

    Rosario

    The grassy zone below downtown includes plenty of space for jogging and courting, as well as the Estación Fluvial building, where you can find eating and…

  • Museo de la Ciudad

    Museo de la Ciudad

    Rosario

    Opposite the racetrack in a tin-roofed bungalow, one of Rosario's loveliest buildings, this enthusiastically run museum in Parque Independencia has good…

  • Balneario La Florida

    Balneario La Florida

    Rosario

    Rosario's best beach is Balneario La Florida, with services and a safe bathing area. Picturesque stalls behind it sell river fish. The summer-only 'Linea…

  • Casa Natal de 'Che' Guevara

    Casa Natal de 'Che' Guevara

    Rosario

    The apartment building at Entre Ríos 480 was where Ernesto Guevara Lynch and Celia de la Serna lived in 1928 after the birth of their son, Ernesto Guevara…

