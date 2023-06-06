Shop
Birthplace of the Argentine flag as well as two of the nation's most famous exports, Che Guevara and Lionel Messi, Rosario is still an important river port but has done a great job of regenerating its center. The derelict buildings of the long costanera have been converted into galleries, restaurants and skate parks, and river beaches and islands buzz with life in summer. The center – a curious mishmash of stunning early-20th-century buildings overshadowed by ugly apartments – has a comfortable, lived-in feel, and the down-to-earth rosarinos (people from Rosario) are a delight.
Rosario
Rosario’s most attractive feature is its waterfront, where the area that was once derelict warehouses and train tracks has been reclaimed for the fun of…
Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes
Rosario
This gallery is worth a visit for its inventive displays of contemporary and 20th-century artworks from the MACRO collection, and its small collection of…
Rosario
Rosario sits on the banks of the Río Paraná upper delta, a 60km-wide area of mostly uninhabited, subtropical islands and winding riachos (streams). It’s…
Rosario
In summer this strip beginning 5km north of downtown attracts crowds for its beaches. The mediocre public beach of Rambla Catalunya is backed by a…
Rosario
The grassy zone below downtown includes plenty of space for jogging and courting, as well as the Estación Fluvial building, where you can find eating and…
Rosario
Opposite the racetrack in a tin-roofed bungalow, one of Rosario's loveliest buildings, this enthusiastically run museum in Parque Independencia has good…
Rosario
Rosario's best beach is Balneario La Florida, with services and a safe bathing area. Picturesque stalls behind it sell river fish. The summer-only 'Linea…
Rosario
The apartment building at Entre Ríos 480 was where Ernesto Guevara Lynch and Celia de la Serna lived in 1928 after the birth of their son, Ernesto Guevara…
