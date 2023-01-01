In summer this strip beginning 5km north of downtown attracts crowds for its beaches. The mediocre public beach of Rambla Catalunya is backed by a promenade and bar-restaurants; beyond, the best beach is Balneario La Florida, with services, a safe bathing area and picturesque stalls behind it selling river fish. The summer-only 'Linea de la Costa' bus heads here from Rioja/Roca. Otherwise take bus 153 Roja from the center which passes along the river bank.

Another option is to take the 102N/103N/143N and walk a few blocks east from Blvd Rondeau.