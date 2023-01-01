Rosario sits on the banks of the Río Paraná upper delta, a 60km-wide area of mostly uninhabited, subtropical islands and winding riachos (streams). It’s rich in bird and animal life, and even the closest islands feel miles from anywhere, though you can see the city’s buildings looming close at hand. Various boat services and tours reach the islands and/or explore the delta.

From Estación Fluvial, boats run weekends from mid-September to May and daily from December to February across to the island beaches at the Banquito de San Andrés (AR$130 return).