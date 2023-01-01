Rosario’s most attractive feature is its waterfront, where the area that was once derelict warehouses and train tracks has been reclaimed for the fun of the people. It stretches some 15km from its southern end at Parque Urquiza to the city’s northern edge, just short of the suspension bridge crossing into Entre Ríos province. It’s an appealing place to wander and watch what’s going on, from the plentiful birdlife and impromptu fútbol (soccer) games to massive cargo ships surging past on the river.