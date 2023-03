Opposite the racetrack in a tin-roofed bungalow, one of Rosario's loveliest buildings, this enthusiastically run museum in Parque Independencia has good-quality temporary exhibitions, a reconstructed 19th-century pharmacy, a cute exhibition space in a former greenhouse, and an involved, bring-it-out-to-the-people attitude.

The museum produces an excellent bilingual leaflet to guide you around the park, making it a good place to begin a tour of the area.