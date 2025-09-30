Blessed with fabulous sandy-white beaches backed by hills carpeted in scented pines and olive trees, Skiathos is the most developed island of the Sporades archipelago, in the northern Aegean Sea. The island’s beach-fringed south coast is packed with holiday villas, hotels and apartments; prices soar in summer, when Greek and northern European holiday-makers flood the island.

Come in spring or autumn, though, and you’ll practically have Skiathos to yourself. As you seek out its elegant monasteries, hidden churches and tranquil hiking paths during these quieter months, it’s not hard to catch a glimpse of the island’s soul.

Extending across low-rise hills on the southeast coast, Skiathos Town is the island’s hub and ferry harbor, with hotels, galleries, travel agents, tavernas, boutiques and bars packing the waterfront and cobbled pedestrian thoroughfare Papadiamanti. Away from the main drag, things quiet down quickly: the pedestrianized hillside old quarter above the scenic old port, opposite pine-dusted Bourtzi islet, exudes traditional charm and local flavor, with whitewashed alleys, tiny squares and sky-blue doors.

Covering activities both in town and in the gorgeous surrounding landscapes, these are the best things to do on Skiathos.

The exterior of the Papadiamantis Museum, Skiathos Town, Skiathos, Sporades, Greece. Georgios Tsichlis/Shutterstock

1. Learn about Skiathos’ rich cultural heritage

Skiathos Town boasts a pair of attractions that open a window on the island’s folkloric past and traditions. Skiathitiko Spiti is an early-20th-century stonewalled home lovingly transformed into a fascinating two-floor museum by the Papadopoulis family.

Family members will personally guide you through rooms that brim with generations’ worth of Skiathos heirlooms, sharing personal stories from the island’s past and even offering homemade refreshments at the tour’s end. Practical yet beautiful objects such as a 19th-century sofa, the maroon wedding dress belonging to the owner’s great-great-grandmother and century-old carpets woven by family members evoke a vivid sense of time and place.

After immersing yourself in Skiathos’ folkloric treasures, venture into its literary heart at the Papadiamantis House Museum. This was the onetime home of 19th-century novelist, short-story writer and Skiathos native Alexandros Papadiamantis. Revered as the father of modern Greek literature, Papadiamantis’ writing drew upon the hard lives of the islanders he grew up with. His most celebrated work is the ballad-like novella The Murderess, which is set on Skiathos.

The small and charming museum in Papadiamantis’ whitewashed, wood-floored 1860 home presents a curated collection of books, paintings and photos of the author and his family, and offers intimate glimpses into his life and creative process.

Local tip: You can savor Greek culinary culture at Bakaliko. Whether you're sitting on the seaside deck or in the rustic-modern interior, a meal at this beloved fish taverna is an essential Skiathos experience.

Moni Evangelistrias monastery, Skiathos, Sporades, Greece. Kristian Rasmus Bjerre/Shutterstock

2. Connect with history at Moni Evangelistrias, birthplace of the Greek flag

In a serene spot surrounded by pine and fir trees 5km from Skiathos Town, Moni Evangelistrias is not only the most important monastery in the Sporades. It’s also revered nationwide as the place where, in 1807, the modern Greek flag was woven and raised for the first time. The on-site museum displays the loom used to create it, alongside religious artifacts including priests’ vestments, icons, crosses and a gem-encrusted Bible from the 16th century.

Founded in 1794 by monks who came from Mt Athos, Moni Evangelistrias served as a refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence in the 1820s. Today, a few enterprising monks tend to the chores, including maintaining the beautiful, flower-decorated courtyard, and producing wine, jam and olive oil sold in the on-site shop. A lovely cafe sits beside the vineyard.

Planning tip: In summer, buses run to the monastery from Skiathos Town; check timings at the town bus stop.

The ruins of Kastro, the former capital of Skiathos, Sporades, Greece. Aerial-motion/Shutterstock

3. Explore the medieval clifftop capital of Kastro

Dramatically clinging to the island’s rugged northern headland about 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro served for centuries as Skiathos’ fortified, pirate-proof capital. The stronghold passed through Byzantine, Venetian and Turkish hands before being abandoned in favor of the modern town in 1830. Today, its partly restored grounds are a major tourist attraction. Many visitors arrive on boat trips from Skiathos Town, though it’s also possible to drive (the last stretch is a bumpy cobblestone road) or hike in.

Visitors are free to explore the grounds (restoration is ongoing) – which, at the town’s peak, were somehow crammed with 20 churches and 500 homes and only accessible by drawbridge. Note the old cannon; you can also spot a Turkish-era mosque, ancient water tanks and several churches. A standout among these is the 17th-century Christos, which has some evocatively faded frescoes.

If you feel like cooling off, clamber down the path to a small, cliff-backed pebble beach with a cafe-bar. Note that the stand gets busy between around midday when the tourist boats arrive.

Local tip: In spring, the entire area is a big draw for bird-watchers, who may spot long-necked Mediterranean shags or blue rock thrushes skimming the waves.

Traditional boats in the harbor of Skiathos Town, Skiathos, Sporades, Greece. Zeuslight by Alexander/Shutterstock

4. Get out on the water

Excursion boats set out on half- and full-day trips around the island from Skiathos Town’s old port, usually taking in Kastro, Lalaria Beach, Trypia Petra, Skotini and Galazia caves, plus a stop for swimming (obviously). Many continue on to Skopelos – and, in some cases, as far as Alonissos, the wildest of the Sporades. For a quicker jaunt, you can easily hop on a taxi boat from the old port to Koukounaries, Achladies Bay and Kanapitsa, as well as the offshore island of Tsougria.

The small islets off Skiathos’ south shore make for great diving and snorkeling. Reputable dive schools offering diving and snorkeling trips as well as certification courses include Koukounaries-based Skiathos Diving Center, and Dolphin Diving Center at Tzaneria Beach.

Local tip: For a deluxe and simply splendid sailing tour of the island waters between Skiathos and Alonissos (buffet lunch included), climb aboard the Argo III, managed by husband-and-wife team George and Dina. From their 41ft-long yacht, you can paddleboard, snorkel, spot dolphins…or just lie out on the deck, under the Aegean sun.

An aerial view of Koukounaries Beach, Skiathos, Sporades, Greece. Sven Hansche/Shutterstock

5. Kick back on Skiathos’ most famous beach…

With 65 sandy stretches to choose from, beach-hopping on Skiathos can easily turn into a days-long adventure. Buses ply the south coast, stopping at 26 beach-access points, culminating at the exceptional Koukounaries Beach. Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries boasts a stunning 1200m-long sweep of silky, bleach-blonde sand. Considered the island’s (and one of the country’s) most beautiful beaches, it’s dotted with beach bars, sun beds and water sports that create a buzzy vibe in summer.

Detour: Down a steep path off a drivable dirt track, Krifi Ammos is a sheltered, horseshoe-shaped bay with buttery-white sand and turquoise water that’s great for snorkeling.

A hiking trail on Skiathos, Sporades, Greece. Marija Krcadinac/Shutterstock

6. …or get active by hitting the island’s hiking trails

Skiathos is prime hiking terrain, and venturing out on foot will get you to spectacular spots most visitors never reach. To avoid punishing sun and heat, the best months to lace up those boots are May, June, September and October.

Over the years, long-time local resident Ortwin Widmann has developed 26 signposted routes that are detailed turn by turn in the excellent guidebook Skiathos: Hiking in the Aegean Paradise (available in local bookshops; some content is available online). The local municipality has also devised its own trail network, including a path designed for people with disabilities. While many of these trails overlap with Widmann’s routes, others don’t – so do a bit of planning before you set out.

Local tip: Probably hailing from the Italian for bad weather – mal tempo – the meltemi winds result from high pressure in the Balkans meeting low pressure over Türkiye. They blow most fiercely in summer afternoons, often disrupting ferry operations – but by lowering the temperature they offer a refreshing break from the sizzling heat.

7. Raise a glass at Skiathos’ first winery

The birth of Parissis Winery has all the markings of a modern fairy tale. As a young man, founder Giannis Parissis once had to take refuge on an island during a storm, where he saw a monk lovingly tending to his vineyards. This vision sparked a lifelong dream of becoming a winemaker, which he and his wife Maria have turned into reality. In 2019, they planted the first grapevines on their land near the church of Profitis Ilias; today, they cultivate 35 acres of Greek varietals including assyrtiko, roditis, xinomavro, limnio and malagouzia.

Tours and tastings are offered daily between 10:30am and 9:30pm, and include either four or six pours, plus a generous spread of cheese, grapes, tomatoes and bread. Reservations are highly recommended, especially in the summer, to avoid clashing with large tour groups.

Local tip: If your preferred tipple is something stronger than wine, stop by GinFish cocktail bar in Skiathos Town. At this easygoing old-port spot, on the site of a former fish market, well-crafted cocktails, both classic and innovative, are the order of the day.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Greece guidebook, published in January 2025.