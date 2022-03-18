Shop
Pine forests, olive groves, rippling vineyards and orchards of plums and almonds (many of which find their way into local cuisine) carpet the handsome island of Skopelos, which is notably wilder, artier and more laid-back than neighbouring Skiathos. Though famed for its starring role in the 2008 film Mamma Mia!, Skopelos has managed to hang on to its low-key charm. The island's sheltered southeast coast harbours a string of beautiful sand-and-pebble beaches, while the northwest coast's high jagged cliffs are exposed to the elements.
You could easily lose an entire day picnicking and hidden-cove swimming at spectacular Cape Amarandos. It's just south of Agnontas: take the turn 75m east…
Housed in a doctor's 18th-century mansion, Vakratsa displays medical instruments, books, clothes and furniture of the era and is well worth seeing for the…
It's easy to see the temptations of Skopelos' famous 'Mamma Mia! beach': a pine-adorned, silver-sand-and-pebble stretch at the end of a steep track 13km…
Serene, secluded and undeveloped Perivoliou lies hidden away on Skopelos' northeast coast, 5km north (a 25-minute drive) from Glossa beyond the disused…
Around 800m east of Glossa, signposted just beyond a petrol station, this 130-year-old, third-generation family-owned mill produces fine extra virgin…
The small, impossibly scenic cragtop chapel of Agios Ioannis, surrounded by the shimmering Aegean 5.5km east of Glossa, is famous for having played the…
Calm glass-clear water and pine-covered hills frame this gorgeous grey-pebble bay and low-key resort, 11km northwest of Agnontas and 11km west of Skopelos…
From the eastern end of Stafylos Beach, 5km south of Skopelos Town, a path leads over a small headland to quieter silver-sand Velanio, the island’s…
