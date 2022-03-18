Shop
The wildest, most distant and least touristed of the inhabited Sporades, Alonnisos rises from the sea in a mountain of greenery, with stands of Aleppo pine, kermes oak, mastic and arbutus bushes, vineyards and olive and fruit trees, all threaded with perfumed patches of untamed herbs. The west and north coasts are steep and rocky, while the east is speckled with seductive aquamarine bays and pebble-and-sand beaches, all of it protected by the pristine 2260-sq-km National Marine Park of Alonnisos.
National Marine Park of Alonnisos Northern Sporades
Alonnisos
In a country not particularly noted for ecological foresight, Europe's largest marine park (2260 sq km) is a welcome innovation. Created in 1992, its…
Alonnisos
Patitiri's excellent town museum takes in antique nautical maps, traditional island costumes, an impressive collection of pirates’ weapons and boarding…
Alonnisos
Triangular Agios Dimitrios, 5.5km northeast of Steni Vala, is one of the island's most beloved beaches, with a seasonal truck-canteen and domatia sitting…
Alonnisos
Don’t miss this superb 1st-floor waterfront info centre all about the rare, protected Mediterranean monk seal. It has good displays, videos with English…
Alonnisos
The gorgeous golden-white pebble-and-sand arc hugging red-tinged Cape Kokkinokastro, 6km northeast of Patitiri, was the site of the ancient, now-submerged…
Alonnisos
From just east of Old Alonnisos, a steep road leads 2km downhill to popular Megalos Mourtias, a beautiful enclosed curve of pebbles with a couple of…
Alonnisos
The island's northernmost village of note, 2km north of Steni Vala, Kalamakia comprises a small harbour, a few domatia and several fine, low-key dockside…
Alonnisos
A 17th-century rough-hewn, slate-roof stone church, with its origins in the 12th century, sits on the village square; inside you'll see a tiny wooden…
