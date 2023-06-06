Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Blessed with some of the Aegean’s most exquisite sandy white beaches, backed by rippling hills carpeted in scented pines and olive trees, Skiathos is the most developed of the Sporades. The beautiful beach-fringed south coast is filled with walled-in holiday villas, hotels and apartments, and from June to September, when the island fills up with sun-seeking Greeks and northern Europeans, prices soar and rooms dwindle. Seek out Skiathos' elegant monasteries, hidden-away churches and hillside hiking paths, however, and you'll still catch a glimpse of its soul.
Skiathos
Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…
Skiathos
Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…
Skiathos
Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…
Skiathos
A lone summer-only cafe-bar watches over the pretty pebbly grey cove beneath Skiathos' old ruined capital Kastro, at the island's northern end. Plenty of…
Skiathos
Secluded little creamy-white Kehria lies hidden along the north coast down a steep dirt track (4WD recommended), 7km northwest of Skiathos Town. The…
Skiathos
With just a handful of sun loungers and a shack-like taverna, tiny and sandy-gold rock-enclosed Mikros Aselinos rests on the northwest coast 2km north of…
Skiathos
Guarded by sheer cliffs and clear aqua water, this tranquil and striking strand of pale-grey egg-shaped pebbles on Skiathos' isolated northern coast is…
Skiathos
Just west of Koukounaries across a narrow headland, Big Banana has long been loved for its curving shape, fragrant pines and soft cream-hued sand, but at…
