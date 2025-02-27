According to its tourism slogan, the Dominican Republic “has it all.” And that’s no exaggeration. The island nation is home to eight different terrestrial ecosystems and hundreds of kilometers of enviable coastline that include both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. That’s a lot of beaches to explore.

Thanks to all of that biodiversity, each one of those glorious stretches of sand has its own distinct attraction, suited for just about any adventure that tickles your fancy. That might mean surfing sand dunes along a wind-whipped coast, watching a leatherback turtle make its way through azure waters or peacefully soaking up the sun on a patch of sugary white sand. There’s really no wrong answer – just not enough bathing suits.

These are eight of the best beaches in the Dominican Republic.

1. Bahía de las Águilas

Best beach for quiet reflection

Bahía de Las Águilas is a strong contender for the “Most Beautiful Beach” superlative category. It’s tucked into the Jaragua Nature Preserve and requires a boat from Cabo Rojo to reach its five-mile-long shore. But it's well worth the effort as being tucked inside the preserve makes this beach blissfully quiet and stunningly pristine, the sand untouched by waste and the waters crystal clear.

Planning tip: The boat ride from Cabo Rojo to Bahía de Las Águilas is US$50 and departs at regular intervals. You can also opt for a tour that includes the cost of the boat ride to the site.

Sun loungers line the sand along Cayo Levantado's perfect beach. EasyBuy4uGetty Images/iStockphoto

2. Cayo Levantado

Best beach for paddleboarding

Over on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic is the small island retreat of Cayo Levantado. This picturesque paradise sits amidst the whale-watching waters off the coast of Samaná, although two-thirds of the island is owned by a luxury resort. The other third, though, is open to the public and visitors flock here to swim, sunbathe and listen to bachata rhythms in between sips of piña coladas from the colorful bars dotting the beach.

Planning tip: Boat taxis to Cayo Levantado depart regularly from Samaná port on Avenida Marina. If you’re lucky, you might spot a leatherback turtle making its way through the turquoise waters.

A surfer walks across the dark sandy beach at Encuentro. Lila Koan/Shutterstock

3. Playa Encuentro

Best beach for surfers

Surf’s up at this bohemian little beach spot between the northern towns of Cabarate and Sosúa. To get to the shore, you’ll have to pass through a tropical woodland where colorful shacks sell souvenirs and snacks. Once you make it past the treeline, the Atlantic Ocean unfolds before you with its rollicking waters. Rows of surfers bob along on the water, waiting for the next wave to take them to shore. The water can be rough, so stick to the shallows unless you're an experienced surfer or taking a lesson with a guide.

Local tip: There are plenty of shacks along the shore offering surfing lessons to novices. It’s one of the better ways to get a taste of what Encuentro has to offer.

The sky above Kite Beach filled with colorful kites as boarders head to the water. Andrey Prokhorov/500px

4. Kite Beach

Best beach for kiteboarding

Near Encuentro, you’ll find a beach dedicated to a different kind of adventure sport. Kiteboarders from around the world flock to Kite Beach so they can catch powerful gusts of wind that propel them into the air. Watching their aerial acrobatics is a good time in and of itself, but if you get the itch to try your hand at kiteboarding, lessons are offered by various companies around Cabarete.

The rolling dunes at Dunas de Bani are perfect for sandboarding. Alex Po Travel/Shutterstock

5. Dunas de Bani

Best beach for sandboarding

The sand dunes in Bani feel like a desolate Saharan oasis – it’s unlike any beach you’ll ever encounter, which is what makes it worth a stop. The sloping sand dunes crest up to 35m (115ft) high and are dotted with olive trees, goats and the occasional visitor surfing the dunes. Once you make it past the 10-minute trek through the sandy hills, you’ll find the rough currents of Bahia de Las Calderas. Desolate and wild, the beach here feels private and untamed. Swimming isn’t advised, but collecting the glossy pieces of quartz tumbling around the shore is.

Local tip: People often leave their wooden planks and boards on the dunes for others to surf on, but you can also pick up a board from one of the shops in the town of Bani.

A stretch of Playa Bávaro dotted with loungers and palm trees with clear blue waters beyond. Anastasia Petrosyan/Shutterstock

6. Playa Bávaro

Best beach for families

Clocking in at 48km (30 miles) of coastline, Playa Bávaro is one of the longest stretches of shore in the Caribbean and provides beach access for most of the resorts of Punta Cana. That means quite a few pockets of the sand are off-limits to non-guests, but you can still find publicly accessible entrances filled with families building sand castles, dancing to bachata rhythms, and enjoying picnics in the sand. The calm, turquoise waters are ideal for swimming and splashing about.

Planning tip: Cortecito and Los Corales beaches offer public access to the Bávaro shores.

The pristine white-sand crescent of Playa San Rafael backed by dense forest. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet

7. Playa San Rafael

Best natural pools with a view

It’s hard to believe, but taking a dip in San Rafael feels more akin to an ice plunge than a warm bath. Here, the Caribbean Sea meets the crisp waters of the San Rafael River, which thunder down in a series of waterfalls from the chilly Sierra de Bahoruco mountain tops. The actual waters of the beach are too rough to swim in, but the natural pools that form just as the river meets the sea are perfect for casually sitting around and cooling off on a warm day.

Local tip: Try some of the coastal Dominican fare from the various shacks situated around the natural pools. You’ll find fresh-caught fish, fried plantains and rice available for lunch.

The towering granite cliffs behind Playa Frontón. Pavel Prodan/Shutterstock

8. Playa Frontón

Best beach for snorkeling and scuba diving

A 20-minute boat trip from the sleepy coastal town of Las Galeras, Playa Frontón feels like an unspoiled paradise. Emerald-green waters lap against a 91m (300ft) black granite rock formation while towering coconut palms sway in the breeze. The labyrinth-like reefs beneath the surface are teeming with fish and sting rays – the perfect spot to bring your mask and spend a few hours snorkeling (or scuba diving) in Playa Frontón’s warm waters.

Planning tip: Las Galerias is about a two-hour drive from Las Terrenas, a vibrant ex-pat hang with cafes and restaurants dishing up a variety of international cuisines and some of the best food on the island.