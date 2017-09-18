El Limón Waterfall and Plantation Tour from Samaná

Start your morning with some excitement: Hop aboard a safari-style truck from your hotel and enjoy a thrilling ride up into the Sierra de Samaná mountains. Soak up the lush green scenery and stop at a typical Dominican plantation. Your knowledgeable guide takes you on a tour of the sprawling, fertile grounds, showing you the fruits and plants native to the Dominican Republic. Along the way, make sure to taste the locally made products, like coffee, cacao, fruits and honey — all freshly made or just plucked. For an extra kick to the day, down a fiery rum-based beverage called mamajuana, a popular Dominican drink. Back aboard your safari truck, move on to a horse ranch in El Limón. After a safety briefing, you’ll be paired with a horse for your short and pleasant ride in El Limón National Park.Follow your guide’s lead into a dense jungle and on steep mountain passes. Your route tracks the course of the Arroyo Chico River. Crested mountaintops reach approx. 2,100 feet (640 meters) into the sky, and tropical plants, like coffee and cocoa, line the trails that lead to the impressive El Limón Waterfall, one of the country's top attractions.Cascading 165 feet (50 meters) of water into a crystal-clear natural pool below, El Limón Waterfall makes up the island’s tallest falls. Got a little dusty or hot during the horseback ride? You’ve arrived at the perfect place to cool off and take a refreshing dip. Enjoy a leisurely break here and splash about in this swimming hole, before it’s time to head back to the stables. Your 4-hour tour ends with hotel drop-off in Samaná.