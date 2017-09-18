Welcome to Península de Samaná
Zipline Adventure in El Limón
Minutes away from the pier of Samaná, on approach to Juana Vicente, awaits the most thrilling adventure to the northeast of the Dominican Republic. This adventure tour offers an experience of ziplining over 20 platforms and 10 cables that invite you to fly over the lush mountains, tropical forests and formidable landscapes of the island Cayo Levantado.After a brief ride in a safari-style truck, prepare yourself for a new dimension of discovery and fun. Following a short introductory briefing, in which essential security procedures are explained, prepare to takeoff on a journey down the path leading towards the first platform.As you climb the first cable, your initial reaction may as well be to close your eyes but don't miss out on the flawless woodlands! The horizon is covered by panoramic views of the Samaná Peninsula. Soar through far-reaching stretches, some as far as 450 meters, as you make your away to the last platform.Glide across rainforests and take delight in unbeatable perspectives, appreciating a bird’s eye view. Dive into a heavenly paradise, in the midst of dazzling tropical rainforests and incredible scenery overshadowed by virgin white sand beaches.
Samana Whale Watching Tour with Biologist Guide
Meet the famous whale biologist Kim Beddall of Samana. This is truly an experience of a lifetime! This whale tour option includes more time seeing whales than most other whale tours, depending on the whales that day of course.You will be provided with pickup and drop-off from all hotels and accommodations before meeting up with the biologist. This is a unique opportunity to observe humpback whales in their natural calving and mating grounds here in Samana Bay, Dominican Republic. Listen to the male humpback’s solitary courting song and witness incredible displays of flippering, tail lobbing and breaching by the most active species of whale in the Atlantic. On board, a marine mammal specialist will be narrating and answering questions. Narration is in two languages and interpreters are available on board. There is a sound system with underwater hydrophone for calm sea conditions. Two modern bathrooms with running water are on board, as well as educational materials, water, soft drinks, crackers and mints.Please note that this tour does not visit Cayo Levantado and doesn't include lunch. You may get wet, so dress appropriately and possibly bring a towel. The ride may be rough at times, so it's recommended that you take sea sickness medication if you are susceptible.
El Limón Waterfall and Plantation Tour from Samaná
Start your morning with some excitement: Hop aboard a safari-style truck from your hotel and enjoy a thrilling ride up into the Sierra de Samaná mountains. Soak up the lush green scenery and stop at a typical Dominican plantation. Your knowledgeable guide takes you on a tour of the sprawling, fertile grounds, showing you the fruits and plants native to the Dominican Republic. Along the way, make sure to taste the locally made products, like coffee, cacao, fruits and honey — all freshly made or just plucked. For an extra kick to the day, down a fiery rum-based beverage called mamajuana, a popular Dominican drink. Back aboard your safari truck, move on to a horse ranch in El Limón. After a safety briefing, you’ll be paired with a horse for your short and pleasant ride in El Limón National Park.Follow your guide’s lead into a dense jungle and on steep mountain passes. Your route tracks the course of the Arroyo Chico River. Crested mountaintops reach approx. 2,100 feet (640 meters) into the sky, and tropical plants, like coffee and cocoa, line the trails that lead to the impressive El Limón Waterfall, one of the country's top attractions.Cascading 165 feet (50 meters) of water into a crystal-clear natural pool below, El Limón Waterfall makes up the island’s tallest falls. Got a little dusty or hot during the horseback ride? You’ve arrived at the perfect place to cool off and take a refreshing dip. Enjoy a leisurely break here and splash about in this swimming hole, before it’s time to head back to the stables. Your 4-hour tour ends with hotel drop-off in Samaná.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Samaná El Catey Internati
When you arrive at El Catey International Airport (Aeropuerto Internacional El Catey), you'll be greeted by your professional driver, who will show you to your air-conditioned transfer vehicle and drive you in comfort to your hotel in either Samaná (about a 45-minute drive) or Las Terrenas (about a 30-minute drive).When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Shared Departure Transfer: Hotels to Samaná El Cat
When it’s time to say goodbye to the Dominican Republic, your driver will pick you up at your hotel in either Samaná or Las Terrenas and transport you comfortably to El Catey International Airport (Aeropuerto Internacional El Catey). Drive time is about 45 minutes from Samana and 30 minutes from Las Terrenas.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Ride Horses on the Beach
Rancho playa Following offers free shuttle transportation. The appointment is in the parking lot of “El Paseo” mall, in front of the cemetery.Board a vehicle for transportation to the stables. Upon arrival, disembark to meet your expert horse guides. Listen to a short safety briefing and overview of the ride to come, then get fitted for a helmet. The guides will pick a horse for you based on your size and experience level. This adventure is suitable for guests of all levels; both expert and novice riders are welcome. Climb onto your gentle, friendly horse and get started down the trail. Follow your guide through the Samana's Peninsula, a landscape very different than the beaches of the tourist zone. Along the trail, discovery mango, coffee, cocoa and other trees, arrive at the "Alleman" beach. Let's ride along this wild beach and see the lush vegetation of the country. This is a walking pace tour, for riders of different levels share this adventure. Enjoy a provided refreshment at the conclusion of your 1.5-hour ride, then return to Las Terrenas.