Parasailing, Shark, Catamaran, Snorkeling from Punta Cana

After pickup from your Punta Cana hotel, you will arrive at the beach where you will get on board one of the most beautiful catamarans in Punta Cana. Between shallow clear waters and the warm tropical temperature, you’ll go on a fascinating tour by the coast of Punta Cana-Bávaro Beach. The first stop is in the snorkeling site. There, under the supervision of our professional divers, you will be able to observe stunning coral reefs and feel numerous colorful fish. After enjoying this marine show will be the second stop; you'll head to a marine park inhabited by gentle giants, the harmless sharks and sting rays. You'll get to experience the thrill of touching and stroking these marine animals. It’ll be a special moment for candid shots. This will all occur under the supervision of the professional divers, who are ready to answer any of your questions. Experience the excitement of the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean coast! At the third stop and with the sound of the waves gently lapping the shore, continue sailing to reach a fantastic and refreshing natural pool. Its is ideal for a swim or just enjoying with a cold beer in hand. There will be a floating bar with refreshing drinks available while the DJ enchants you with his/her musical vibes. Experience the excitement of the crystal clear waters in the ocean with games, drinks and entertainment. Starting from the Cortesito Beach in a speed boat between crystal clear, shallow waters and warm tropical temperature we will take you to the parasiling boat . After a safety overview, take off on your parasailing adventure. You will begin to slowly take off and gain altitude to see the different wonders of the fascinating coast of Cortesito Bavaro. It is a parachute flight 500 feet high where you will enjoy the dazzle seascape, the beautiful coast of the beach and breathtaking aerial views of coral reefs. It is definitely one of the most amazing and exciting activities to enjoy in Punta Cana.After the unforgettable day ends, you will sail back towards the marina. Afterwards, feel free to pass by the souvenir shop to pick up a trinket to remember the tour. Finally, return to your hotel. After being picked up at your hotel, you'll be taken to the Marina located in the Cortesito.