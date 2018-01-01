Welcome to Bávaro & Punta Cana
But it's not all buffet lines and bottomless cuba libres. Independent travelers can enjoy the sun and fun, too – even if it is slightly more challenging than flopping down on a resort beach-lounger for a week.
Shared Round-Trip Transfer: Punta Cana International Airport
When arriving at the Punta Cana International Airport , have your transfers all ready to go by booking now! After landing, meet your friendly driver at baggage claim, board a comfortable vehicle, and head to your Punta Cana hotel. Sit back, relax and enjoy the convenience of this stress-free airport transfer service that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is no better way for you to efficiently get to and from the airport while in Punta Cana!When making a booking for this shared round-trip transfer between the Punta Cana International Airport and your accommodation, you will need to advise your flight details and your Punta Cana-area hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Punta Cana River Horseback Riding and Zipline Tour
After hotel pickup in Punta Cana, saddle up with a horse to suit your skill level—from beginner to advanced rider. Then follow your professional guide on a scenic horseback ride along the Anamuya River, whose natural surroundings provide plenty of photo ops. You’ll have the opportunity to pick up speed if you desire, or just walk or trot; your guide will customize the tour to each rider’s comfort and level of experience. The river travels up a mountain path as it winds its way through a tiny village to a beautiful oasis at a cigar plantation. Stop and grab a cold drink from the bar or sample one of the freshly made cigars rolled right in front of you (own expense). Enjoy a chance to mingle with the locals or just take in the peace and quiet before continuing on horseback to the ranch. If you’ve selected an optional upgrade, practice your herding skills on a cattle drive. (See description below for details.)The fun doesn’t end as you disembark from your horse! Get your adrenaline pumping while you soar back across the river on a safe and fun, double-cable zipline. View the breathtaking landscape from a different perspective as professional guides instruct and assist you through every part of your zipline adventure. You can go as many times as you’d like or descend to level ground to relax.After you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy an amazing Dominican feast prepared with local recipes, complete with fresh coffee from the ranch. Give your lunch a chance to settle as you work on your tan by the pool or lounge in one of the hammocks. Before return transport to your hotel, take a tour of the ranch and discover the many varieties of plants found here, including cocoa, coffee and vanilla. You’ll observe how cocoa is processed and, of course, enjoy plenty of samples!Optional Upgrade: Horseback ride with a cattle driveAn extension of your ride on the Anamuya River, the cattle drive provides you with the opportunity to help herd cattle or horses the old-fashioned way: on horseback. Practice your cowboy or cowgirl skills as you wrangle the herd along this scenic area. No riding experience is required; your guide shows you everything you need to know for this rare and thrilling experience.
Punta Cana Half-Day Dune Buggy Adventure
After being picked up from your Punta Cana hotel, you'll receive brief safety instructions and rules from your knowledgeable guide. Then, jump inside your dune buggy and get ready to start the adventure of a lifetime! With original VW engines and a 4-speed stick-shift transmission, these vehicles are sure to impress with their speed and agility!The adventure starts as you head out into the Dominican countryside, passing colorful Caribbean houses along the way. Your first stop will be for a real Dominican coffee, ensuring your energy level is high for the rest of your drive!Following the nature path and passing by palm trees and banana plantations, you'll reach an authentic limestone mine. Driving back on a paved road to the villages of La Caiba and Macao, you'll make a stop at a local colmado (grocery store), where you can join local people from the countryside doing their daily shopping. Enjoy snacks and drinks at the colmado then head over to Macao Beach, one of the last natural beaches in the Dominican Republic.Drive along the white sand and enjoy breathtaking views of the beach and ocean. If there's time, you'll stop for a quick dip in the ocean before returning back to Punta Cana! Please note: dune buggies have manual transmissions and operate with a 4-speed stick shift. No training is available and drivers must know how to drive a manual transmission.
Punta Cana Sailing and Snorkeling Tour
After arriving at the designated meeting point, you will board a beautiful 34-foot sailing catamaran and set sail through the shallow waters of Punta Cana. You will be taken to the natural reserve of Cabeza De Toro near Cabo Engaño for some time snorkeling with hundreds of colorful tropical fish. After snorkeling, the boat will sail very close to shore so you can enjoy the beautiful sights of untouched beaches without hotels. Then, the boat will anchor at a sand bar with waist deep water where the crew will serve drinks from a floating bar while you chill out. After spending time at the sand bar, you will board the boat and enjoy a relaxing ride back.
Parasailing, Shark, Catamaran, Snorkeling from Punta Cana
After pickup from your Punta Cana hotel, you will arrive at the beach where you will get on board one of the most beautiful catamarans in Punta Cana. Between shallow clear waters and the warm tropical temperature, you’ll go on a fascinating tour by the coast of Punta Cana-Bávaro Beach. The first stop is in the snorkeling site. There, under the supervision of our professional divers, you will be able to observe stunning coral reefs and feel numerous colorful fish. After enjoying this marine show will be the second stop; you'll head to a marine park inhabited by gentle giants, the harmless sharks and sting rays. You'll get to experience the thrill of touching and stroking these marine animals. It’ll be a special moment for candid shots. This will all occur under the supervision of the professional divers, who are ready to answer any of your questions. Experience the excitement of the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean coast! At the third stop and with the sound of the waves gently lapping the shore, continue sailing to reach a fantastic and refreshing natural pool. Its is ideal for a swim or just enjoying with a cold beer in hand. There will be a floating bar with refreshing drinks available while the DJ enchants you with his/her musical vibes. Experience the excitement of the crystal clear waters in the ocean with games, drinks and entertainment. Starting from the Cortesito Beach in a speed boat between crystal clear, shallow waters and warm tropical temperature we will take you to the parasiling boat . After a safety overview, take off on your parasailing adventure. You will begin to slowly take off and gain altitude to see the different wonders of the fascinating coast of Cortesito Bavaro. It is a parachute flight 500 feet high where you will enjoy the dazzle seascape, the beautiful coast of the beach and breathtaking aerial views of coral reefs. It is definitely one of the most amazing and exciting activities to enjoy in Punta Cana.After the unforgettable day ends, you will sail back towards the marina. Afterwards, feel free to pass by the souvenir shop to pick up a trinket to remember the tour. Finally, return to your hotel. After being picked up at your hotel, you'll be taken to the Marina located in the Cortesito.
Punta Cana Zipline Canopy Adventure
Head through the scenic Dominican countryside to Anumaya where your thrilling Zip line Canopy Adventure begins. On arrival, you will be briefed by trained professionals on your zip line equipment and journey. Once you are ready, be prepared to swing through the trees from one platform to the next over the 8 lines ranging from 98 yards in length to 765 yards for a total of 1.3 miles. There are 12 wooden platforms in the treetops and a 40-foot tower, which gives you the perfect viewing point above the jungle canopy and across the Dominican skyline. After your tour is over and you regain your breath, enjoy fresh fruits and have time to do some souvenir shopping, before returning to your Punta Cana hotel. Highlights: First zip line course in the Dominican Republic Panoramic aerial views Safety equipment and experienced staff