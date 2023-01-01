Parque Nacional Sierra de Bahoruco

This national park, replete with orchids and birds, covers 800 sq km of mostly mountainous terrain and is notable for the rich variety of vegetation that thrives in its many climates, ranging from lowland desert to cloud forest. Its valleys are home to vast areas of broad-leafed plants, which give way to healthy pine forests at higher elevations. Hoyo de Pelempito, offering spectacular views, is in the southern part of the park.

Within the national park are 166 orchid species, representing 52% of the country’s total. Around 32% of those species are endemic to the park. Flying about among the park’s pine, cherry and mahogany trees are over 75 species of bird, including 28 of Hispaniola's 32 endemic species. The high mountain habitat is home to the La Selle thrush, white-winged warbler, Hispaniolan spindalis, emerald hummingbird, Hispaniolan trogon, broad-billed and narrow-billed tody, western chat-tanager and Hispaniolan parrot. At lower elevations you'll see white-necked crows, flat-billed vireos and the elusive bay-breasted cuckoo.

In the mountains the average temperature is 18°C, and annual rainfall is between 1000mm and 2500mm.