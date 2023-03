Playa Los Patos, a pretty white-stone beach, and its adjacent balneario (swimming hole) are idyllic traveler finds. Water flows clear and cool out of the mountainside, forming a shallow lagoon before running into the ocean. Shacks serve good, reasonably priced food and cold cerveza (beer). At weekends it’s crowded with Dominican families, but it's much quieter midweek.

You can visit newly opened caves housing Taíno petroglyphs across the street from the balneario.