Playa Sosúa is the main beach, and practically a city within a city. Located on a crescent-shaped bay with calm, turquoise waters, this narrowing (due to…
Sosúa
Sosúa by day and Sosúa by night are two different creatures. When the sun is out, the beach and calm bay are pleasant for swimming and attract a broad swath of Dominicans, foreigners and families alike. When evening comes, the place becomes what locals refer to as 'so-sewer.' The inescapable fact, despite the mayor's efforts otherwise, is that Sosúa is known for sex tourism. Bars fill up with Dominican and Haitian sex workers and those who wish to engage them. Men can expect to be accosted and propositioned.
Regardless, Sosúa is the base for the area's scuba-diving operations and conveniently located for exploring the north coast. The town’s curious status as the cheese and dairy capital of the DR was established by around 350 families of Jewish refugees who fled Germany and other parts of Europe in 1940. Since few were farmers, most left after a couple of years, but not before building many fine homes.
Explore Sosúa
- PPlaya Sosúa
Playa Sosúa is the main beach, and practically a city within a city. Located on a crescent-shaped bay with calm, turquoise waters, this narrowing (due to…
- MMuseo de la Comunidad Judía de Sosúa
This museum has exhibits with Spanish and English text describing the Jewish presence in the DR. At the multinational Evian conference in 1938 the DR was…
- PPlaya Alicia
An ordinary and wide patch of brownish-yellow sand (no shade) lapped by calm waters, Playa Alicia has steadily grown and been 'replenished' since its…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sosúa.
See
Playa Sosúa
Playa Sosúa is the main beach, and practically a city within a city. Located on a crescent-shaped bay with calm, turquoise waters, this narrowing (due to…
See
Museo de la Comunidad Judía de Sosúa
This museum has exhibits with Spanish and English text describing the Jewish presence in the DR. At the multinational Evian conference in 1938 the DR was…
See
Playa Alicia
An ordinary and wide patch of brownish-yellow sand (no shade) lapped by calm waters, Playa Alicia has steadily grown and been 'replenished' since its…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Sosúa
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.