Kiteboarding Equipment Rental in Cabarete

Enjoy with the perfect equipment for you riding session that can be picked up right at Cabarete Beach. Meet at the equipment center in the morning to pick up gear, listen to some brief explanations about the specifications of this Cabarete spot and then go for 2 hours of kiteboarding. Kites, bars and boards of different sizes to provide you the perfect gear in respect of the conditions. When it comes to kites, bars and boards, all gear is Crazfly. Mystic is the brand used for harnesses. All gear is new and often sold and renewed to make sure all kite gear material is in an impeccable state.To be able to rent kite gear, you will need to be able to show your IKO certificate stating your kite level. You need to be able to fly the kite safely, recuperate your board on your own in the water and preferably be able to go upwind. The company reserves the right to refuse renting out kite gear if your level is not appropriate or if the weather conditions do not allow for kiteboarding. Please note that a deposit is required, in case of loss, breakage or theft of (parts of) the gear. You are responsible for the rented kite gear entrusted. If you bring it back ripped or broken, the amount for the necessary repairs will be deducted from your deposit. If any of the kite gear is stolen, you'll need to replace the missing items.