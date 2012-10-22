Mountain Bike Excursion from Las Terrenas

Meet up in front of the bike shop in Las Terrenas, where expert guides will provide all the necessary gear. After donning a helmet and getting comfortable on the bike, take off for an unforgettable ride through some of the country’s best scenery. Chose from three tour options, each one offering a different level of terrain and difficulty. Pass by gorgeous tropical beaches or through the area’s rolling hills, stopping along the way to enjoy the lush wildlife. Guides will provide insight into the region’s history and culture and answer any questions about the area or the bikes. There is a mechanic riding along should any bike need fixing. Because high temperatures and humidity in the Dominican Republic make it important to stay hydrated all day long, plenty of snacks and beverages will be distributed during the trip. It’s also recommended to bring lots of water and to stop for a drink often.