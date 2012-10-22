Welcome to Las Terrenas

Once a rustic fishing village, Las Terrenas is now a cosmopolitan town and seems as much French (approaching a colony) and Italian as Dominican. Fashionable European women in designer sunglasses ride their personal ATVs with a bag of baguettes in tow, battling on roads with way too many motos. The balancing act between locals and expats has produced a lively mix of styles and a social scene more vibrant than that anywhere else on the peninsula. Walking in either direction along the beach road leads to a beachfront scattered with hotels, tall palm trees and calm, aquamarine waters.

Read More

Las Terrenas is well suited to independent travelers and a good place to hook up with fellow nomads.

Read Less

Top experiences in Las Terrenas

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $29.89

Image for

Las Terrenas activities

$70 Walking & Biking Tours

Mountain Bike Excursion from Las Terrenas

Meet up in front of the bike shop in Las Terrenas, where expert guides will provide all the necessary gear. After donning a helmet and getting comfortable on the bike, take off for an unforgettable ride through some of the country’s best scenery. Chose from three tour options, each one offering a different level of terrain and difficulty. Pass by gorgeous tropical beaches or through the area’s rolling hills, stopping along the way to enjoy the lush wildlife. Guides will provide insight into the region’s history and culture and answer any questions about the area or the bikes. There is a mechanic riding along should any bike need fixing. Because high temperatures and humidity in the Dominican Republic make it important to stay hydrated all day long, plenty of snacks and beverages will be distributed during the trip. It’s also recommended to bring lots of water and to stop for a drink often.
See More Activities