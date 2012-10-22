Welcome to Las Galeras
The road to this small fishing community 28km northeast of Samaná ends at a shack on the beach. So does everything else, metaphorically speaking. One of the great pleasures of a stay here is losing all perspective on the world beyond – even the beautiful and isolated outlying beaches seem far away. By all means succumb to the temptation to do nothing more than lie around your bungalow or while the day away at a restaurant. But – if you summon the will to resist – Las Galeras offers a variety of land- and water-based activities.
The town's laid-back charms have not gone unnoticed, drawing a cosmopolitan mix of European and North American visitors, and it’s one of the few independent-traveler-friendly locales in the DR.
There’s one main intersection in town (about 50m before the highway dead-ends at the beach) and most hotels, restaurants and services are walking distance from there.
Top experiences in Las Galeras
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.