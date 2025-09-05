Picture-postcard beaches, exhilarating water sports and five-star luxury at every turn: Dubai and the Maldives share these hallmarks, yet each offers a different experience, just over four hours apart. While fast-paced Dubai sparkles with its spine of iconic skyscrapers, the Maldives whispers serenity.

Experience the best of both golden shorelines in one unforgettable itinerary.

The Dubai skyline. Eman Ali for Lonely Planet

Dubai: The pinnacle of Arabian heritage and ambition

Sandwiched between beaches and dunes, Dubai is a city that doesn’t simply meet expectations, it builds higher ones. Here, record-breaking towers pierce cloudless skies and point to the future of architecture, while warrens of spice-scented souks conjure the past. Whether you’re chasing heritage tours or a glimpse into the future, you’re never far from a tempting rooftop bar or a beach club sun lounger.

Catch the city in one perfect frame

Part sculpture, part viewing platform, the Dubai Frame stands as a gilded gateway between past and future with "old Dubai" to the north and new Dubai to the south. Walk across its glass-bottomed bridge and feel the city’s story unfold beneath your feet.

Museum of the Future. Eman Ali for Lonely Planet

Fast-forward to the Museum of the Future

Fascinating both inside and out, the Museum of the Future is unmissable. A striking silver oval etched with swirling Arabic poetry, the building commands attention. Inside, discover lunar colonies, AI-powered worlds and electric forests. This museum is a time machine curated to astonish.

Sail into the past on an abra boat

Follow the curve of Dubai Creek into Al Seef and Al Fahidi Historical District, where ochre-hued wind towers, carved wooden doors and cobbled alleys recall the city’s pearl-diving days. Shop for textiles and spices in the souqs, linger over a cold brew in the Coffee Museum and cross the water in a traditional abra boat, which is am especially charming trip at dusk.

Scenes from Dubai Creek and the Al Fahidi neighborhood. Eman Ali for Lonely Planet

Essential viewing: Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa

Vast Dubai Mall is home to more than just the world’s leading fashion brands. It features an ice rink, a virtual reality park and a giant aquarium teeming with tropical fish. Step outside, crane your neck, and there it is: the Burj Khalifa, all 2716ft of it. Inside, observation decks and restaurants give guests an opportunity to look down on all of Dubai.

Ride the world’s tallest observation wheel: Ain Dubai

Ain means "eye" in Arabic and, on a clear day, from a pod on Ain Dubai, passengers can see the city unfurl like a 3D map. The pride of Bluewaters Island, this ride’s views stretch from the unique Dubai Marina skyline to the tree-shaped Palm Jumeirah island and beyond.

Lose yourself in a floral fairytale at Dubai Miracle Garden

Prepare to be overwhelmed by the Dubai Miracle Garden's 150 million flowers sculpted into archways, castles, swans, giant teddy bears and even a life-sized Airbus aircraft. The air is sweet, the colors are dazzling, and there’s a butterfly sanctuary next door.

Lobby details echo local motifs. Courtesy of Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront

Clockwise from bottom left: Inside the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront. Eman Ali for Lonely Planet (3) Courtesy of Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront (1)

Check in to canal-side chic at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront offers more than a place to unwind. It’s your front-row seat to the famous Downtown Dubai vista and all the landmarks it contains. Begin your sightseeing adventures at the lauded hotel’s FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar and afterwards reboot in the award-winning Dreamworks Spa or the rooftop pool, floating beneath warm Dubai skies. You never know who you'll run into at Makar, the Scottish-inspired lounge which features whisky-cured salmon, cheeses with quince jelly, or craft ale-battered fish and chips.

Makar, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront. Eman Ali for Lonely Planet

The Maldives: The ultimate island escape

Scattered across the Indian Ocean, the islands that make up the Maldives are more wonderful than many of us can dream. Powder-soft sands, turquoise lagoons and vivid marine life within coral reefs create a heaven-on-earth fantasy come to life. Whether you’re drifting with whale sharks in the stunning South Ari Atoll, dining under the stars or floating next to your breakfast in your own private pool, it all feels too good to be true. Pinch yourself. This is paradise.

Jet blading in the Maldives. Tashiya de Mel for Lonely Planet

Discover a blend of adrenaline and serenity parasailing above the sea

In the low-rise Maldives, parasailing offers the best seat in the house. Elevated above the ocean, gliding on a soft breeze, with the island shrinking away below your dangling feet, the adventure is paradoxically both exhilarating and relaxing at the same time.

Surrender to the spa like never before

In a Maldives-induced meditative state, wellness treatments seem to have a deeper impact. Imagine retreating to a spa suite over the water, waves lapping beneath you as well-trained hands massage aromatic oil into your surrendering muscles. This is the idyll of unravelling.

Whale shark. Courtesy of Radisson Blu Maldives

Swim with gentle giants on a whale shark snorkel

In the warm, clear waters of the Maldives, you can find yourself face-to-face with the world’s largest fish. Whale sharks, gentle filter feeders, cruise around the islands and swimming alongside one is an encounter you will never forget.

Have breakfast on the water

The Maldives is synonymous with floating breakfasts, and there’s no cooler place to dine than in your own temperature-controlled pool. With trays piled high with fresh fruit, pastries and champagne, take your time and let breakfast turn into brunch. This lazy, luxurious start to the day captures the Maldives at its most indulgent.

The overwater villas. Courtesy of Radisson Blu Resort Maldives

Radisson Blu Resort, Maldives. Tashiya de Mel for Lonely Planet

Stay in splendor at Radisson Blu Resort, Maldives

On the island of Huruelhi, near the South Ari Atoll, the Radisson Blu Resort, Maldives, delivers barefoot luxury at its best. Overwater villas come with private pools, while the reef thrives with marine life just steps from the decks – both beloved by couples and families alike. Dive into snorkeling and water sports adventures, from jet skiing to seabobbing across crystal-clear waters, or unwind in the infinity pool or at the soothing Blu Spa, which features a dedicated fitness room and yoga area. Among the world-class dining options, there’s overwater restaurant Kabuki, offering theatrical teppanyaki, artful sushi and delicate tempura, with a backdrop of star-filled skies. But the best might just be the basket of bites to enjoy from the serenity of the private pool.

You can have your breakfast in a private pool at the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives. Tashiya de Mel for Lonely Planet

Double the decadence

Pairing Dubai and the Maldives makes the ultimate twin-center escape: two dazzling destinations, each dancing to its own beat.

Start in Dubai, where the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront places you next to Downtown Dubai, home to the pulsating nightlife that surrounds the Burj Khalifa. Then swap the city skyline for the Maldives’ endless horizon at Radisson Blu Resort, Maldives, where overwater havens and pristine reefs can recharge your battery. It’s a journey from high-octane urban revelries to a laid-back utopia, all effortlessly linked by Radisson’s signature hospitality.