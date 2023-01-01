In the early 1900s this historical area was Dubai's trading hub, during a period when the pearl diving industry was being developed. Stretching some 1.8km along Dubai Creek, the developers have divided the area into two distinct areas: one sharply contemporary, with buildings that resemble piled-up shipping containers, and the other with an Old Dubai neighbourhood feel thanks to the rough-hewn facades, narrow alleyways and faux wind towers.

Creekside Al Seef is a lovely place to wander and is rapidly becoming home to an anticipated 500 shops and restaurants. A floating market should also have appeared by the time you read this, as well as outdoor spaces for cultural and musical events plus other attractions.