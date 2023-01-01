Opened in September 2018, this museum is fast becoming a favourite for families and Instagram fans, with several of the 'illusions' frankly looking a lot more amusing through the viewfinder than the naked eye (think rotated rooms and 'head on a platter'). That said, the rooms of mirrors, distorted perspective and various other optical illusions are highly entertaining for kids. Avoid visiting at weekends, however, as visitors are restricted by number, and you may have to wait your turn.