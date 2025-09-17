Dubai is a city built to dazzle and endure. With summer (June through August) temperatures often climbing above 40°C (104°F), locals and visitors alike must get creative about staying cool while still enjoying the city’s best attractions. The good news is that Dubai has perfected the art of indoor fun, offering everything from rainforest domes and immersive art museums to aquariums, food halls and waterparks like no other. The city also knows how to take advantage of evenings, with events and spaces designed for more tolerable temps.

Sure, the heat may be relentless, but it doesn’t have to slow you down. Here are 10 of the best indoor and cooler experiences to discover in Dubai when the sun is simply too strong.

The Sky Views Observatory in Dubai. Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism

1. Check out the city from above

Perched more than 200 meters above the city, the Sky Views Observatory is a thrill ride disguised as an observation deck. Its transparent floor and panoramic glass elevator create astonishing perspectives of Downtown Dubai. Those seeking extra excitement can ride the outdoor glass slide or strap into the Edge Walk, a harnessed loop around the tower’s exterior with the Burj Khalifa towering across the street. Even the most jaded traveler is likely to gasp when they see the view beneath their feet.

Planning tip: Book tickets online in advance, especially if you want a sunset time slot.

2. Dine on theatrical dishes

Dining in Dubai is always an experience, but Carnival by Trèsind transforms it into a spectacle. Weekends bring carnival dancers, drummers and DJs into the dining room, while the kitchen serves playful takes on Indian classics. Butter chicken may arrive as nachos, dumplings come packed with spiced fillings and desserts are delivered with a flourish. The menu changes often, but the creativity remains constant, ensuring each meal feels like a new production.

Planning tip: Make your reservations early for weekend seatings when the atmosphere is most electric and things are in full-on party mode.

The Green Planet in Dubai. Karl Shakur, via Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism

3. Wander through a rainforest

At The Green Planet, you can experience the Amazon without leaving Dubai. This spiraling bio-dome houses more than 3000 species of animals and plants. Toucans swoop overhead, lemurs leap between branches, and a sloth or two may peer down as you climb from canopy to forest floor. Every half hour, theatrical thunder and mist add to the illusion of a rainforest in the desert. The basement level holds snakes, reptiles and other critters that make up the ecosystem.

Detour: After your visit, stroll through nearby City Walk, a modern district with international restaurants and air-conditioned cafes.

4. Take a food-forward journey

During the summer months and at night (when things are comparatively cooler), Frying Pan Adventures leads small groups through Old Dubai’s souks and alleys, far from the glitz of the malls and towers. Along the way, you will sip sugarcane juice, crunch into Chips Oman sandwiches and watch bakers slap dough onto oven walls before peeling off warm bread. You will pass spice stalls and gold shops and hear the call to prayer echo from neighborhood mosques. The tour crosses Dubai Creek by abra boat and ends in Al Seef, a modern development with historic flair.

Detour: While in Al Seef, pop in Besties Café (owned by two Dubai Bling stars) for specialty coffee and a sweet break in minimalist surroundings that contrast with the souk’s bustle.

The Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo in the Dubai Mall. Andrew Mongomery for Lonely Planet

5. Go underwater at one of the largest indoor tanks in the world

Inside Dubai Mall, the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is one of the largest indoor tanks in the world. Sharks, rays and schools of fish swim above you as you walk through a 48-meter glass tunnel. The Underwater Zoo spreads across multiple levels, with ecological zones featuring crocodiles, bats and otters. Children love the rope bridges and interactive feeding stations, while adults will find calm in the slow glide of marine life around them.

Detour: After the aquarium, step into the ARTE Museum, a digital art space inside the same complex where you can see seasonal exhibits, such as waves crashing across the walls and sea creatures you color by hand that instantly appear on giant projections.

6. Learn over lunch at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding

The Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, or SMCCU, sits inside a restored wind-tower house in the Al Fahidi district. Here, travelers gather around courtyard tables to enjoy traditional Emirati dishes and coffee. Hosts explain cultural traditions, from the etiquette of pouring coffee to the role of family in Emirati life. Guests are encouraged to ask questions, making the brunch as much about conversation as it is about food. Dishes often include rice, stews and date desserts, all rooted in local flavors.

Planning tip: Arrive early to wander Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, where narrow alleys, shaded courtyards and art galleries offer a glimpse of Dubai before the skyscrapers. For a cooler reprieve, pop in Arabian Tea House, with aesthetic all-white décor.

Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates. Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism

7. Ski and meet penguins

Snow in the desert sounds impossible until you enter Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates. Here, five slopes are kept at a steady -4°C (24.8°F), complete with lifts and runs that range from beginner to black diamond. The adjoining snow park offers tubing, tobogganing and climbing towers. The most memorable option is the penguin encounter, a guided session where visitors learn about conservation and meet king and gentoo penguins up close. Afterwards, leave the snowy mountains and return to the desert.

Planning tip: Thermal clothing is included, but bring a hat or scarf for extra comfort. Book penguin encounters well ahead as spots sell out quickly.

8. Dive into ocean thrills

Atlantis, The Palm and its sleek neighbor, Atlantis The Royal, dominate the crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Indoors at The Palm, you will find soaring aquariums, chandeliers by Chihuly, global buffets at Saffron and boutiques that rival any luxury mall. The Imperial Club upgrade adds daily happy hours and expansive spreads of regional dishes. At Atlantis The Royal, the AWAKEN Spa offers saunas, steam rooms and a serene relaxation lounge alongside signature treatments. The Awaken Massage is truly ahhhhh-inducing, with a unique massage oil selection based on immediate needs, spanning themes of grounding and connection. Nobu by the Beach, the brand’s first beach club concept, combines an indoor restaurant with outdoor cabanas and skyline views.

Planning tip: Aquaventure World, the largest waterpark on the planet, sits on the grounds of Atlantis, The Palm. Hotel guests enjoy included admission to its record-breaking slides and fast-flowing lazy river.

The Aura Skypool in Dubai. Captured Blinks/Shutterstock

9. Cool off in style in a rooftop infinity pool

Aura Skypool is as much about the scene as the swim. Located 200 meters above the city, the 360-degree infinity pool loops around the 50th floor of The Palm Tower. Daybeds surround the pool, DJs set the soundtrack, and waiters circulate with sushi and cocktails, among other fare. The water is temperature-controlled, making it refreshing even in the height of summer. Whether you are taking a leisurely lap in ankle-deep water or snapping photos with skyline views, Aura is the very definition of Dubai chic.

Detour: Before you head to the pool, book a table at the Ginori Terrace in the adjacent St Regis Dubai for afternoon tea in an elegant setting, contrasting with the high-energy vibe of Aura.

10. Party into the night

Equal parts hotel and playground, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central is where the city’s creative crowd mingles. The ground floor buzzes with Nomad coffee by day, while Monkey Bar on the sixth floor transforms into a tropical-themed nightlife hub with skyline views and DJs spinning until late. Even if you are not staying overnight, the energy makes it one of Dubai’s best places to keep cool long after sunset.

Detour: Pre-party, step across the street to the Museum of the Future, a striking ovular landmark with rotating exhibitions on technology and design.