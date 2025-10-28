As most people are aware, the Amazon is of central importance to our planet’s survival. The largest rainforest in the world, it occupies almost 40% of South America and is home to one-tenth of the world’s animal species. Around 60% of the Amazon’s jungle lies within Brazilian territory, with its tributaries flowing from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. This coursing fresh water (sometimes called "the river sea") is the second-longest in the world (after the Nile), gaping 50km wide during the high-water season.

The Brazilian Amazon’s cities – Manaus, Belém and Santarém – are well worth spending time in. But they’re precursors to a near-mythical world, with almost endless opportunities to explore.

When the forests flood between December and May, wildlife becomes more visible – the best time for visiting the comparatively lusher natural habitat of the upper Amazon. During the sunny, dry season, islands and white-sand beaches emerge, a gift to visitors to Pará.

Here are the top things to do beyond Manaus, when you visit this magical world of cultures, legends and wildlife in Brazil.

A wild jaguar hunting along a river bank. Josef Friedhuber/Getty Images

Advertisement

1. Glide through flooded forests in the Mamirauá Reserve

The remarkable Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve has unspoiled rainforest and abundant animal life. Here, glide through flooded forests in search of jaguars and the white uakari monkey.

Nearly enclosed by the Solimões and Japurá rivers, Mamirauá is Brazil’s largest area of intact várzea, a unique forest ecosystem defined by sediment-rich seasonal flooding.

When the water is high (May to July), there is no exposed ground in the 11,400 sq km reserve. As the water recedes, it can leave behind (or strip away) a meter or more of soil.

Huge islands – there are more than 1200 in the reserve – form and disappear seasonally. Trees and plants have adapted to live for several months underwater, while animals, too, have shown incredible adaptations: normally ground-dwelling animals (from insects to jaguars) spend the same period exclusively in the treetops.

Mamirauá was Brazil’s first 'sustainable development reserve' (there are now more than 20) and is ably managed by the Instituto Mamirauá in Tefé. Sustainable reserves are designed to ensure conservation and scientific research, while promoting sustainable practices and employment for the local population, including ecotourism.

There are numerous small communities within the Mamirauá Reserve whose residents work part-time as tour guides, cooks, boat drivers, research assistants and nature wardens without abandoning traditional work, such as fishing, planting and hunting.

What makes Mamirauá such an extraordinary place is the opportunity it offers for exploring the rainforest. Boat safaris, traditional fishing for piranha, and visits to local communities are all possible, alongside hiking or canoeing through the flooded forest; which of the latter you end up doing depends on the time of year and water levels.

Planning tip: For a truly immersive experience, consider a stay at the floating lodge Pousada Uakari, which is located on a picturesque bend in the river.

2. Explore the Amazon as it once was

This massive swath of protected rainforest – Reserva Extrativista Baixo Rio Branco-Jauaperi (known locally as Xixuaú-Xipariná) – is a fantastic ecotourism destination and one of the best places to see wildlife in the Amazon. You'll need at least a week to get the best out of it, but expect to see up to 10 primate species, giant river otters, dolphins, caimans and, if you're really lucky, jaguars and ocelots.

The reserve is 500km upstream from Manaus and stretches from the banks of the Rio Negro north for almost 400km. The Jauaperi River is the main access point and is accessible from Novo Airão. To the east, the Terra Indígena Waimiri-Atroari is safely locked away, while the Rio Branco National Park is to the west, linking a vast chain of protected areas across Brazil's northern Amazon region. The reserve remains one one of the most pristine corners of the Amazon.

Excursions here include hiking and canoe trips through the flooded forest. You'll spend more time doing either one or the other, depending on the water level and time of year.

Commonly spotted animals include howler, capuchin, squirrel and saki monkeys; marmosets and tamarins; pink and gray dolphins; manatees; anacondas and boa constrictors; and macaws and toucans.

Planning tip: The forests tend to be flooded from February through to April with little dry land. Although technically in southern Roraima state, the reserve is accessible via Novo Airão and the upper Rio Negro. Ask around for a reliable operator to take you here such as Expedição Katerre.

A woman rests in the lianas of the Floresta Nacional do Tapajós (FLONA). Ticiana Giehl/Shutterstock

3. Be immersed among giant trees and an avian soundscape

If you came to the Amazon to see primary rainforest, look no further than the Floresta Nacional do Tapajós (FLONA) some 70km from Santarém. Spotting wildlife is possibile, but it's the sense of deep forest and some of the largest trees anywhere in the world which are the real drawcards here (not to mention the opportunity to visit some remote riverside communities).

Bordered by virgin beaches and the Encontro das Águas (Meeting of the Waters), shaded by towering rainforest trees, the jungle is dotted with thatched wooden homes and welcoming community structures. This area of protected forest was designated a conservation area half a century ago and today a visit will immerse you in its communities and astounding topography.

Advertisement

In each of the settlements you can eat organic home-cooked food in the restaurants and sleep in hammocks and simple rooms of beachfront pousadas (inns). Then, hike guided trails deep into the rainforest to visit FLONA's famed 1000-year-old samauma tree amid the jungle orchestra of avian life.

The highlight is a canoe ride (water levels permitting) through the flooded forest or a brook leading from the river.

Planning tip: Staying overnight may mean joining an evening "red eye" nocturnal wildlife-spotting tour or a barbecue on the beach.

An island with freshwater beaches on the Tapajós river. A.PAES/Shutterstock

4. Chill in one of Brazil's loveliest river beach towns

Formed from the clear Tapajós river, Alter do Chão’s golden sands are considered the finest in the Amazon and have rightfully crowned Santarém’s sister town, the region’s most fashionable resort.

It all begins at Ilha do Amor – regularly named the top river beach in the world and one of Brazil’s finest. The astonishing, boteça-lined sandbar stretches from the promenade to the jungle hinterland overlooking a heart-shaped bay. In high-water season canoes shuttle back and forth. You can also paddle, canoe, SUP and banana-boat in the waters here.

Half an hour away, en route to Floresta Nacional do Tapajós (FLONA), Praia do Pindobal is another one of the area’s beautiful beaches – a 1km-long, rainforest-backed crescent of golden sand teeming with restaurants and water sports. Just before nightfall, join the crowds at Ponta do Cururú to float on waters tinted pink by the setting sun.

Detour: For a quieter experience, escape the crowds at the arrow-shaped, lagoon-side spit of Ponta do Muretá or the more popular, palapa-lined Ponta de Pedras. Water taxis depart from the Atufa river station to the left of the town square.

Dishes at a restaurant in Belém. Cannon Photography LLC/Alamy Stock Photo

5. Wander city markets and dine out in Belém

Set on Guajará Bay, not far from where the mighty Amazon empties into the Atlantic Ocean, Belém is where modern metropolis meets romantic tropical decay, a beguiling mix. Beneath glass-walled skyscrapers that reflect the fierce Amazonian sun, the faded pastel facades of mansions and baroque churches hint at the time when Belém was the epicenter of colonial Brazil.

Belém has also undergone a fascinating evolution to become one of modern Brazil's cultural and culinary capitals of the north. It was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2015, and its paraense cuisine – a blend of indigenous, African and Portuguese cooking – has been adopted by Michelin-starred restaurants across Brazil.

Some of the best places to eat include, Restaurant Point do Açaí, known for its Amazon fish (served grilled or fried), steaks, and acaí drinks; Remanso do Peixe, from celebrity chef Thiago and family. At the higher end of the market, book a table at Casa do Saulo for definitive Tapajós cuisine, river views and historic surrounds, at the state's most lauded chef-restauranteur. Or head to the award-winning paraense cuisine at the summit of a glass-panelled treehouse, Restaurante Manjar das Garças.

After a rainstorm near Manaus. Bernard Barroso/Shutterstock

6. Experience the Amazon close to Manaus on the Rio Urubu

To get a taste of the Amazon in all its remote and wild glory usually means a multiday excursion from Manaus. Rio Urubu is a wonderful exception.

Accessible by road (although you'll need additional boat journeys to reach one of the lodges), the Rio Urubu is largely mosquito-free and has remarkably intact rainforest ecosystems with plentiful wildlife. On a recent visit we saw four species of monkey, a tayra (a large member of the weasel family), caiman, dolphins, an anteater and stunning birdlife in just one day of exploring.

Activities such as jungle hikes, canoe trips through dense flooded forest, visits to local communities, fishing and overnight forest camping are all part of the experience, although what's on offer varies with the time of year and changing water levels. Amazon Antonio Jungle Tours is the main operator offering tours here, with two excellent places to stay.

Hammocks on a ferry boat in the Amazon. otorongo/Shutterstock

7. Relax in a hammock on the boat between Manaus and Santarém

Rivers are roads in Amazonia, and the slow pace of a boat trip is a unique experience: you'll be sleeping in a hammock, watching the river, forest and local life glide by. But boat trips can also be tedious, with day after day of the same food, the same scenery (and the same ear-splitting music and drunken banter on the top deck).

For most people, two or three days is enough to get the experience without getting tired of it. Instead of taking one of the marathon five- or six-day trips (such as Belém to Manaus, or Manaus to Tabatinga), consider stopping off halfway at Santarém before either continuing or even flying to your next destination.

Most boats have three decks. The top deck is for hanging out, while the middle and lower ones are for hammocks. The middle deck is definitely better, since the engine is on the first. A few boats have women-only hammock areas – ask when you buy your ticket.

Buffet-style meals may or may not be included in the fare. But you may want to consider the made-to-order food at the kitchen on the upper deck to avoid the risk of stomach upsets. Also pack plenty of snacks that travel well, such as apples, nuts and energy bars, plus drinking water.

Planning tip: You’ll need to bring your own hammock and some rope to attach it. A sheet or sleep sack is nice if the temperature drops. Get to the boat six hours early to secure a good hammock spot.

Encontro das Águas (Meeting of the Waters) at Santarém. Luis War/Shutterstock

8. Explore the town of Santarém

With a prime location at the confluence of three rivers – the blue Tapajós, green Arapiuns and fawn Amazon – Santarém is a classic Amazon destination. The Santarém region has been a hub of human settlement for many thousands of years; some of the oldest remains of human settlement were discovered in Monte Alegre a short distance downstream. A Jesuit mission was established at the meeting of the Tapajós and Amazon rivers in 1661, and officially named Santarém in 1758. The later history of Santarém was marked by the rubber boom (and bust) and a series of gold rushes beginning in the 1950s.

Today you’ll find a town draped languidly along the riverbank with some fine colonial-era architecture. There is a burgeoning array of chic pousadas (inns), plus fashion and crafts boutiques. It even has its very own Encontro das Águas (Meeting of the Waters) where the Rio Tapajós flows into the Amazon, while Lago Maicá is right on the city limit. When the sun sets, a stroll along the breezy waterfront promenade is close to urban riverside perfection.

Spend a day in town by walking the old town, starting at the Museu João Fona to appreciate the unique prehistoric ceramics from the indigenous Tapajoara culture, all excavated from the surrounding region. Next walk across the square and head down Braga, on the cobblestoned Fonseca to visit Museu Dica Frazão. Set in the home of the late fashion designer Dona Dica Frazão, the museum showcases her elaborate fashion and textiles from natural materials. Her daughter (and, if you’re lucky, a pet parrot) will be your guide. Exiting the museum, you'll retrace your steps and head to the riverfront. Take a boat from the Terminal Fluvial Turistíco to see the Encontro das Águas, the line where the clearwater Tapajós and brown Amazon rivers meet up close.

Afterwards, enjoy drinks and food with river views at Massabor Orla on the jetty, and pick up artisanal souvenirs from the craft market or Loja Regional Muiraquitã.

Finally, take in the sight of the sky-blue Catedral Metropolitana NS da Conceição along the riverfront. Time it right and you might chance up playful dolphins in the Amazon's waters.

9. Take a boat tour into the Lago Maicá wetlands

Close to the eastern boundary of Santarém, tucked away in the hinterland of the busy Rio Tapajós, Lago Maicá is a quiet gem. Part of the river's floodplains east and southeast of Santarém, this area is flooded for much of the year, and you could easily spend a few days and nights out on the water taking in its exceptional wildlife.

The plains are home to fabulous birdlife, including toucans and chestnut-fronted macaws, and one of the Amazon's most accessible populations of hoatzin, plus pink dolphins, howler monkeys, sloths and anacondas.

Tour operators in Santarém run short or multiday excursions here; for overnight expeditions, you'll sleep on board the boat, either in a hammock or a cabin. You can also go canoeing through the flooded forest. Gil Serique organizes especially enjoyable excursions here.

The sunrise and sunset views are pure magic and there's a real sense of tranquility out here.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Brazil guidebook, published in October 2025.