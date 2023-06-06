Alter do Chão

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Wide Angle of the famous amazon beach with Polarizer Filter

Getty Images

Overview

Alter do Chão, 20 miles (33km) west of Santarém, is an appealing, languid riverside town that's popular with visitors from Santarém on weekends and during holiday periods. It's best known for its Ilha do Amor (Island of Love), a picturesque island ringed by a white-sand beach directly in front of town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ilha do Amor

    Ilha do Amor

    Alter do Chão

    A small slice of paradise just offshore from Alter do Chão, the 'Island of Love' is especially striking when the water is low (August to December) and…

  • Lago Verde

    Lago Verde

    Alter do Chão

    This huge three-fingered lake is surrounded by forest and has places to swim, snorkel with fish and spot wildlife (including a resident family of monkeys)…

  • Ponta do Cururú

    Ponta do Cururú

    Alter do Chão

    Most afternoons, large numbers of pink and grey dolphins congregate just offshore from this sandy point near the mouth of the Rio Tapajós for an evening…

  • Praia do Cajueiro

    Praia do Cajueiro

    Alter do Chão

    A few blocks west of the town center along the waterfront promenade is this pleasant beach, wrapping around to the Tapajós River.

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Alter do Chão with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.