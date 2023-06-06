Shop

Alter do Chão, 20 miles (33km) west of Santarém, is an appealing, languid riverside town that's popular with visitors from Santarém on weekends and during holiday periods. It's best known for its Ilha do Amor (Island of Love), a picturesque island ringed by a white-sand beach directly in front of town.
Alter do Chão
A small slice of paradise just offshore from Alter do Chão, the 'Island of Love' is especially striking when the water is low (August to December) and…
Alter do Chão
This huge three-fingered lake is surrounded by forest and has places to swim, snorkel with fish and spot wildlife (including a resident family of monkeys)…
Alter do Chão
Most afternoons, large numbers of pink and grey dolphins congregate just offshore from this sandy point near the mouth of the Rio Tapajós for an evening…
Alter do Chão
A few blocks west of the town center along the waterfront promenade is this pleasant beach, wrapping around to the Tapajós River.
