A small slice of paradise just offshore from Alter do Chão, the 'Island of Love' is especially striking when the water is low (August to December) and beach restaurants and cool, calm water make it a great place to chill out. In high water, the island is much smaller but still worth a visit. When the water is low, you can wade from the waterfront to Ilha do Amor. Otherwise, rowboats will take you across for R$5 per person.