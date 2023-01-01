Henry Ford briefly moved his Fordlândia operations to this tidy little town in the 1940s and this site, 40km from Santarém, makes for an easy day trip. There's a small museum of Ford-era photos and artifacts, a small grove of rubber trees and several green-and-white buildings, built for Ford managers; behind one (the Secretária de Educação) is a cement platform with river views. There's a water tower, with a still-working industrial whistle that used to summon the workers.

Buses ($3.50; 1hr) come and go every 30 to 60 minutes, until 9pm. Some guides, like Gil Serique and Big Tree Adventure Tours, may include a stop here.