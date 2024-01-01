Museu de História e Arte Sacra

Pará

This modest museum has exhibits on Santarém's history and several artifacts related to the Cirio de Nazaré, the massive religious celebration held every October in nearby Belém. There's a genuine berlinda (wooden cart), rope and image of the Virgin of Nazareth that were used in processions decades ago.

