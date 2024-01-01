This modest museum has exhibits on Santarém's history and several artifacts related to the Cirio de Nazaré, the massive religious celebration held every October in nearby Belém. There's a genuine berlinda (wooden cart), rope and image of the Virgin of Nazareth that were used in processions decades ago.
Museu de História e Arte Sacra
Pará
