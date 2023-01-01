The 105-acre Río Blanco National Park, just west of Santa Elena village, is a compact protected wildlife area that's home to a variety of flora and fauna. The highlight for visitors is definitely Río Blanco Falls, a beautiful 20ft-high waterfall leading into a clear swimming hole just a five-minute walk in from the ranger station. Steps lead down to a platform for swimming and a concrete path has been constructed leading to a swing bridge across the river.

Other prime attractions here are birdwatching and hiking. There's also a basic dorm bunkhouse at the ranger station (BZ$20), which has a small stove for cooking, or you can camp in the park itself (BZ$10).