Chaos Oasis

One of the stranger things you're likely to see in Belize is this 'Earth Ship' structure, made even more incongruous because it's so close to the entrance of the Lubaantun ruins. It's made entirely from recyclable materials such as old tires and glass and plastic bottles (a lot of Crystal Head vodka was consumed in the process), all plastered together into a whimsical fantasy.

It's a labor of love for British expats Alisa and Richard; current uses include a juice bar, yoga shala (studio) and craft shop, and there's a butterfly house under construction. Stop in for a chat and admire their work. Donations go to help local communities.