The Maya ruins of Uxbenka are close to the village of Santa Cruz on the road from San Antonio. The site is mostly undeveloped and the visible part is merely the center of a larger, yet-to-be-excavated city. Archaeologists believe Uxbenka dates back to the Classic Period, with stelae erected in the 4th century.

There is evidence that it had a close relationship with Tikal to the north. The open site has a large plaza with some excavated tombs and sweeping views to the sea. On a clear day it is possible to see the mountains of Honduras and Guatemala. There's no visitor center for Uxbenka – a local guide can take you, or you can make your own way there; look out for signs from the highway.