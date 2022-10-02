9 of the Best Places to Visit in Albania

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With its sparkling crystal waters, impressive mountains and variety of good value activities for all types of travelers, Albania is taking its place as a true jewel of the Balkans. If you arrive with an open mind and a rough plan, you’ll encounter a rich culture like no other in Europe. To help you plan your trip, here's our pick of the best places to visit in Albania.

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1. Theth

Best for hiking and adventure lovers

A small village nestled in the Albanian Alps, Theth might just be the most peaceful place to visit in Albania. If you’re looking for superior hiking and dramatic landscapes to enjoy, don’t miss it.

Once you get to Theth, two hikes are essential. The first leads through a forest, over rivers and finally to the Blue Eye, a vibrant blue natural spring. This hike is easy to moderate, and very doable for less-experienced hikers. The second hike is one of Albania’s most popular – and most beautiful – routes, from Theth to Valbonë. This trail starts from the top of Theth village, near Guest House Gjelaj, and leads through the mountains to breathtaking views at the top. It’s not for the faint-hearted, as it will take roughly 6 to 8 hours to complete – but the effort will be well worth it.

Planning tip: Make sure you bring cash with you, as ATMs are few and far between, and cards are barely accepted.

2. Sarandë

Best place to visit in summer

Summer in Sarandë. Omri Eliyahu/Shutterstock

Sarandë is the southern gateway to the Albanian Riviera. It's close to Ksamil, one of the region’s top beaches, and is home to some of Albania's best restaurants and nightlife. By day, hop on one of the day trip boat tours that leave from the boulevard to visit the beaches of Kakomë and Krorëz.

Planning tip: The best time to visit Sarandë is in May, June or September when the crowds are not crazy but the beach bars and restaurants are open. As this is a summer destination, most businesses close during the offseason.

3. Porto Palermo

Best for a crowd-free Riviera experience

The triangle-shaped castle is a great reason to stop at Porto Palermo, as is the beautiful, unspoiled coastline you'll find here. Filled with history and spectacular swimming bays, this under-visited Riviera town is an excellent place for camping. You can also rent a kayak and paddle along the beaches and quiet coves. Look out for the old military submarine bunker situated on the hill not far from the main beaches.

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4. Korçë

Best for time-tested appeal

Korçë’s bazaar. Dynamoland/Shutterstock

When you visit Korçë in Central Albania, make sure to stroll through the Pazari i Vjetër, the city’s old bazaar. Cobblestone streets and Ottoman-style architecture testify to the site’s history, which stretches back to the 13th century. Check out one of the many coffee houses in the Old Bazaar. Try the popular, traditional alcoholic drink called raki, made from distilled grapes. You might even catch someone chasing a glass of raki with their morning espresso.

5. Shkodër

Best for exploring by bike

The city of Shkodër is unlike any other in Albania. When you arrive, you’ll notice most of the population peddling around the city by bike – and you should join them by renting wheels for the day. Start by pedaling down to the lake for beautiful views.

While you’re in the area, make sure you visit Rozafa Castle and ask one of the guides about the legend of Rozafa, a local woman reputed to have sacrificed herself during its construction. When you reach the top, you can take in a magnificent 360-degree view.

Planning tip: If you plan to tackle the Theth-to-Valbonëhike and don’t fancy taking your luggage with you, ask about leaving your bags at your accommodation in Shkodër. It’s easy to get from the city onward to the mountain villages.

6. Gjirokastër

Best for Albanian traditions

Gjirokastër. Lev Levin/Shutterstock

Known as the City of Stone, UNESCO-listed Gjirokastër (Gjirokastra) in the south of Albania offers a glimpse of a pre-modern past. It is a rare example of architecture typical of the Ottoman period. (It’s also the birthplace of former Communist dictator Enver Hoxha.) After you’ve wandered through the town’s bazaar and taken in its impressive castle, be sure to take a wander around Zekate House. Built between 1811 and 1812, this traditional family home beautifully brings to life Albanian domestic traditions. One of the family members will show you around and explain the different rooms and their purposes.

If you love wine and hearty food, then you need to take a trip to Te Fuçitë (The Barrels), a family restaurant and winery. Here, you’ll sample reds and whites alongside platters of local delicacies, all served up with views of the vineyards and surrounding mountains.

Planning tip: Try pasha qofte, a cream soup made from milk with small meatballs. It’s a delicious dish you’ll find only in Gjirokastër.

7. Dhërmi

Best for beaches

Beaches along the Albanian Riviera near Dhërmi. Hyserb/Shutterstock

If you’re craving less culture and more lying about, getting a suntan and enjoying a dip in the sea, then you need to visit Dhërmi. One of the pearls of the Albanian Riviera, the town has idyllic beaches, trendy beach bars and views that might make you never want to leave.

Dhërmi also hosts several summer music festivals, including the Kala Festival, making it a hot spot for younger generations looking for different summer vibes on the Mediterranean. Try Restaurant Luciano for delicious food overlooking the water, or head to Alevra restaurant and beach bar to try super-fresh seafood with a twist.

Planning tip: Make sure you reserve well in advance if you’re visiting in July and August, as hotels can be booked out during festivals.

8. Lin

Best for a peaceful village vibe

Positioned on Lake Ohrid, Lin is a quiet village where fishing is a primary activity, and life is otherwise slow and blissfully tranquil. At a hilltop archaeological site, you’ll find the well-preserved mosaics of a Paleo-Christian church built in the 6th century. If you visit in the summertime, the mosaics will be uncovered, and there should be a guide who can tell you all about their history. From this vantage point, you can also admire the village from above – and even look over to North Macedonia in the distance.

9. Përmet

Best for white-water rafting and mountain biking

Rafting along the Vjosa River, near Përmet. Chiara Salvadori/Getty Images

On a bend in the fast-flowing, turquoise Vjosa River – about 32km from Greece, from where the river springs – the town Përmet is a hub for adventure. From here, you can organize activities from white-water rafting to camping, hiking and mountain-bike riding in this mountainous region. Once an Ottoman-era commercial center, Përmet is today the center of one of Albania’s greenest and most pristine regions. Indeed, in 2023 the Vjosa was designated a wild river national park, Europe’s first.

Detour: A 29km taxi or bus ride away, the Bënjë Thermal Baths lie next to an Ottoman-era bridge on the Lengarica River (a tributary of the Vjosa). In summer, you can pick up supplies from small vendors here; in the offseason, bring your own food and drinks.