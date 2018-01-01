Welcome to Gjirokastra
Top experiences in Gjirokastra
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Gjirokastra activities
Tour of Gjirokastra in one day
Tour start at 9:00 from Choose Balkans Offices (Hotel Pick Up in Request) toward the historical town of Gjirokastra. Gjirokastra is well known for the largest Castle in Balkans and it's rich couture, traditions and gastronomy . It is an Albanian museum city part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites, also known as the birthplace of Enver Hoxha, the Former Communist Albanian Leader and Ismail Kadare the most famous modern Albanian writer, candidate for Nobel Price. After the arrival in Gjirokastra part of our tour will be visits in the The fort (Gjirikastra’s Kala) The old city Museum of Weapons The neighbourhood and house of Enver Hoxha, former Albanian communist Dictator The neighbourhood and house of Ismail Kadare, world wide known writer, candidate for NOBEL price The polyphonic festival stage inside the castle
Gjirokastra Full-Day Tour
We will have the chance to see walk the narrow cobble streets of the medieval bazaar and Ottoman-style houses where artisan women will be making doilies as well as carving wood and silver. Following this, we will have the unique experience of visiting the locals in their own homes and being treated with traditional, stone-ground coffee as well as "mountain tea".We will continue our tour in other quarters of Gjirokastra, including a visit to the castle itself. We will then have the chance to taste regional food cooked by locals. Before we finish off our tour, we will visit the historic Skenduli House, built in 1700 (most likely being shown around by Mr Skenduli himself) and the Ethnographic Museum. After completing the tour, you'll have free time to explore the city as you wish, either by relaxing with a coffee and enjoying the view or exploring more of the history that Gjirokastra has to offer.
5-Day Albania Highlights Tour
Day 1: Tirana Airport – Apollonia – Vlora (2.5 hrs driving time)Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Vlora. Stop at the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora, the town of Albania’s Independence for the overnight stay.Day 2: Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the Albanian Riviera looking at the Ionian Sea. Stunning sceneries await us at the Llogara pass, about 1000 meters above sea level. Continue to Saranda, visit the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city was first settled by Greek colonists and was continuously inhabited for centuries forming archaeological layers of passing civilizations. It is situated in a beautiful peninsula among dense vegetation. Overnight in Saranda.Day 3: Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we drive to Berat. Stop in Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with very distinct architecture. Visit the Fortress used as the venue for the National Festival of Folk Song and Dance and has an Arms’ Museum with weapons from WWII. Next visit the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house where the Albanian dictator was born in. We depart for Berat one of the most attractive characteristic towns in Albania and a UNESCO protected site. In the afternoon explore the city of Berat independently. Overnight in Berat.Day 4: Berat (UNESCO) – Durres – Tirana (2.5 hours driving time)After breakfast we visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over many churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. Onufri was an Albanian Icon master painter of the 16th century who painted many orthodox churches in Albania and Greece. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) and most important cities in Albania. We take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area. Continue to Tirana and take a sightseeing tour there. Overnight in Tirana.Day 5: Tirana – Airport (30 min driving time)After breakfast, free to explore until time of transfer to Airport.
14-Day Tour through Albania, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro
Day 1: Transfer to Tirana and visit the National Museum of History. Afterwards take a driven tour of the major sites of Tirana, including the colourful buildings.Day 2:The archaeological site of Apollonia. After the visits continue on to Vlora where we stay overnight.Day 3: Depart to Saranda through the spectacular Albanian Riviera.Llogara National Park. Continue to the ancient city of Butrint, another UNESCO World Heritage site, considered the best archaeological site in Albania and one of the most important in the Balkans.Day 4: Depart for Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site. Afterwards, in Gjirokastra we visit the fortress part, Arms Museum and Ethnographic Museum.Day 5: Depart for Berat, one of the most visited and characteristic towns in Albania under the protection of UNESCO for its architectural uniqueness.Day 6: Depart for to the city of Ohrid. We stop at Elbasan for a visit at the castle. Afterwards proceed to Struga famous for its wall of water where the Black Drin River flows out of Lake Ohrid on its way to the Adriatic.Day 7We visit St. Sofia Church, a classic Orthodox Byzantine church, dominating the Old Town, demonstrates the link between Byzantine and Italian Renaissance art. Other visits include: Saint Painteleimon Church, The Holy Virgin of Peribleptos Church, Icon Gallery, and old Bazaar.Day 8: Drive to Stobi, archaeological site in Macedonia. Afterwards depart for Skopje. Visit the old Turkish bazaar, Mahmut Pasha Hammam, the memorial house of Mother Teresa, stone bridge and the Macedonia Plaza.Day 9: Visiting wonderful Gadima Cave. Next visit the 1389 Kosovo Battlefield and Sultan Murat’s grave. Visit Gracanica. Visit Ulpiana.Day 10: Visit Prizren, a true open air museum, one of the most beautiful towns of Kosovo. Rahoveci renowned wines; afterwards head towards Peja.Day 11: Drive to North West Kosovo and Montenegro takes us to Kolašin which is Montenegro's most famous ski resort, and its capital Podgorica. Day 12: Visit The Old City of Kotor. Cetinje is a town of immense historical heritage, founded in the 15th century. Day 13: On the way stop for a photo at Sveti Stefan. Afterwards proceed to Shkodra centre of Roman Catholicism in Albania. Overnight in Tirana.Day 14: Tirana-Airport